Another married 90 Day Fiancé couple has broken up after marriage, as Rebecca Parrott recently announced that she and Zied Hakimi are no longer living together. It's still unclear if a divorce will happen, but if it does, it's yet another damning piece of evidence that 90 Day: The Last Resort is not helping its participants.

The Last Resort was introduced as a couples' therapy retreat for 90 Day participants struggling in marriage. With the latest news from Rebecca on TikTok Live (via KikiandKibbitz), I think it's time to acknowledge the show's failings and how it may be doing more harm than good.

(Image credit: TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort Has Led To Far More Breakups Than Reconcilliations

Rebecca and Zied's breakup isn't an isolated split for this particular show, as other couples called it quits on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3. Originally, I thought this might be the most breakups in a single season of the spinoff. However, I went down the list of every couple and discovered something pretty wild. Take a look:

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Angela and Michael - Divorced

Kalani and Asuelu - Divorced

Big Ed and Liz - Broken up

Molly and Kelly - Broken up

Jovi and Yara - Rumored to be broken up

Gino and Jasmine - Divorced

Brandon and Julia - Still together

Rob and Sophie - Divorced

Natalie and Josh - Broken Up

Ariela and Biniyam - Broken Up

Stacey and Florian - Potentially separated

Rebecca and Zied - Separated

Shekinah and Sarper - Filed for divorce

Patrick and Thaís - Divorced

Paola and Russ - Still together

Kara and Guillermo - Divorced

Jenny and Sumit - Still together

Only three couples that have participated in 90 Day: Hunt For Love are currently confirmed to be still together. That's a pretty damning statistic for the therapists on this show, who have faced a lot of scrutiny for their advice to couples.

The 2026 TV schedule is just around the corner, and as the new year looms, there's already word that a new season is on the way. 90 Day insider @Shabooty shared a reported cast list for all the couples that will participate, but I'd be rethinking my decision after seeing the breakdown.

(Image credit: TLC)

Should 90 Day Fiancé Make A Stronger Attempt At Providing Couples Therapy?

90 Day: The Last Resort could benefit from providing actual couples therapy for its participants, rather than a resort vacation that allows them to drink. We've seen couples therapy shows before on reality TV, and they work well. My question is why 90 Day Fiancé doesn't seem interested in that, nor do the participating couples.

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This is a question I'll continue to ask, especially in light of what happened between Shekinah and Sarper Güven. Shekinah claimed that the experience made their relationship worse, and by watching the season, I could see how that was the case.

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Personally, I would make the argument that, for all the drama created in 90 Day: The Last Resort, the show could generate just as much drama by drilling down into the issues in these couples' relationships. I also think the audience would enjoy seeing that and would appreciate more success stories than we're currently seeing.

If 90 Day Fiancé is content to keep The Last Resort as it is, I would avoid that spinoff like the plague if I were invited. Of course, as a viewer, I'll continue to watch and enjoy episodes and hope that future couples have more success.