After Bradley Cooper Said He’d Do The Hangover 4 ‘In An Instant,’ Co-Star Ed Helms Shared Thoughts

While the prospect of The Hangover 4 seems to be hovering between slim and none, with Ed Helms previously pegging the chances as "between 0 and 0," Bradley Cooper recently shared his eagerness to reprise his role as well as rejoining the Hangover cast , whom he expressed great affection for. There may be a glimmer of hope for fans yearning for a reunion with the Wolf Pack. Helms, who initially downplayed the likelihood, shared his thoughts on Cooper's newfound enthusiasm, signaling a potential shift in the tides.

The comedian, who was walking the red carpet for the premiere of his holiday flick Family Switch (which is new on Netflix ), caught up with ET Online . When asked about Bradley Cooper's recent comments on the potential for another Hangover installment, he responded with an infectious enthusiasm that mirrored his co-star's sentiments. The star said:

Of course! Are you kidding me? An instant.

It seems the camaraderie and chemistry among the Wolf Pack and crew members is still alive and well, making the prospects of a reunion even more appealing. There is a caveat to point out here, though But Helms reiterated reiterated something that his co-star said while sharing his thoughts on a fourth film. And this is a major factor to consider:

Well, as Bradley also pointed out, it’s highly unlikely that [director] Todd Phillips would do it. … Like Bradley said, those guys, Bradley, Zach, Todd, they’re just some of my favorite human beings on the planet, so it would just be… I would do anything with them.

In recent years, Todd Phillips has seemingly shifted his focus towards more prestigious, art-house projects. With Phillips busy helming the upcoming DC movie Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to his Academy Award-winning film Joker, the logistics of a potential Hangover 4 are challenging, even if Phillips would be interested. While not entirely impossible, navigating these complexities in Hollywood, where unexpected developments are not uncommon, adds an intriguing layer to the speculation surrounding the possibility of a fourth installment.

A sequel to the comedic trilogy might have to wait but, as for Todd Phillip’s highly anticipated Joker 2, details about the specific plot are tightly guarded. However, what we can expect from the sequel is that it promises to distinguish itself from its predecessor in two significant ways. Firstly, Lady Gaga takes on the role of Harleen Quinzel, the Arkham psychiatrist entangled in a tumultuous romance with the eponymous villain, ultimately transforming into Harley Quinn, his criminal partner. The movie is set to break new ground as a musical, contributing to the sequel’s notably larger budget than the original. Alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the Folie à Deux cast includes Zazie Beetz, reprising her role as Sophie Dumond, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. So Phillips definitely has his hands full.

Aside from that, if another cinematic outing for the “three best friends that anyone could have” isn’t in the cards, perhaps the filmmaker could find a place for Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis in his next project. Suppose it happens to be another upcoming superhero movie . In that case, I think the triad of actors could make for a very entertaining addition to the DC cinematic pantheon as the obscure supervillain group Terrible Trio. I'd buy that for a dollar! But still, let's hope another Hangover installment proves to be the case.