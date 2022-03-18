Breakfast Club Star Ally Sheedy Still Surprised She's In The Brat Pack, Says Her Students 'Google' Her On The Reg

It is hard for many of us to forget about the infamous The Brat Pack (though the actors involved did not all love the name), a group of teen actors who starred together in many fan-favorite, coming-of-age '80s films. However, for one actual member of the popular group of films, being a member actually seems to still be a bit of a shock. Actress-turned-professor Ally Sheedy recently spoke out about her time as an eighties icon and how her students waste no time Googling her.

Imagine having former Brat Pack actress Ally Sheedy as your college professor? These days, you can find Ally Sheedy, known for playing roles like Alison in the cast of the Brat Pack film The Breakfast Club, teaching acting classes at the City College of New York. Sheedy spoke to People about how her students either researched her name or are already fans of her films. The actress has no problem speaking to her students about her acting experiences after they "Google" her, noting:

Some of them Google me, or they have a great filmography in their head and they've seen what I've done. … I'm very open to talking about my experiences. And I have an affinity for them so much because they are the age I was when I was working. I'm telling them everything I wish I knew!

While Ally Sheedy is currently a college professor today, do not think for a second that she has given up her acting chops. You can currently see her on Freeform’s Single Drunk Female playing the mother of a daughter who is trying to maintain sobriety. Fun fact: Sheedy was younger than her on-screen daughter when she landed roles in Brat Pack films The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire. (So, she may not be as truly iconic as Molly Ringwald in Brat Pack movies, but she definitely made a mark.) On the big screen, this college professor even has a cameo appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse you can check out!

Children of the 1980s may remember that one of Ally Sheedy’s first roles was in Wargames as the adorable friend of a teen hacker who messes with a government program. Still, it's hard to believe it was over thirty years ago that the famous Brat Pack film The Breakfast Club originally came out. After flicks like these came into play, she hit a tough patch in Hollywood. While she had no trouble being handed roles, she also shared in the interview that comedies were really the only things coming her way for a while.

When I was in my 20s, roles were coming to me beautifully flowing but there was a period when I didn't know what I was doing. I wanted to be Debra Winger but I [was offered] one comedy thing after the next.

In the '90s, Sheedy moved back to her childhood home in New York. She managed to not only secure an acting teacher position but won an Independent Spirit Award in 1998 for her role in High Art. With teaching, acting, and being a mother under her belt, there is nothing this woman can’t do!

