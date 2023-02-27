The 2023 SAG Awards Had Everything From Emotional Brendan Fraser To A Parent Trap Reunion And One Epic Stage Trip

Awards Season is currently in full swing, with cinephiles watching as their favorite projects and/or actors are honored for their work. While it all leads to the upcoming Oscars, last night the illustrious Screen Actors Guild Awards were held, which included some groundbreaking wins. In fact, the 2023 SAG Awards had everything from an emotional Brendan Fraser to a Parent Trap reunion. Plus one epic stage trip that's sure to make the rounds online.

Part of the reason why fans watch Awards Shows from home is to see various celebrities gathered in one room, usually resulting in a few viral moments breaking the internet. The 2023 SAG Awards were no exception, although they thankfully happened without any wild onstage antics like last year's Oscars. Let's break down some of the biggest moments from the star-studded event.

Brendan Fraser's Emotional Acceptance Speech

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably aware that Brendan Fraser is in the midst of a thrilling comeback. Affectionally titled the Brenaissance, the 54 year-old actor has been getting universal praise for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. Fraser has been doing great during Awards Season, and is the favorite to take home the coveted Oscar for Best Actor. That trend continued as Fraser took home the SAG Award, and he got emotional in the midst of his latest acceptance speech. You can check out the speech for yourself below:

What an inspiration. Thank you, Brendan!

Jessica Chastain Totally Tripped On Her Way To The Stage

Aside from seeing the gorgeous looks worn by stars, Awards Shows usually deliver one or two viral moments that weren't intended. Unfortunately for actress Jessica Chastain, she was at the center of one such misstep... literally. Because as she ascended the stairs of the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (for her performance in George & Tammy) she stumbled. It didn't take long for that video to get around social media, including some comparisons to Jennifer Lawrence falling before accepting her Oscar. Check out the clip below:

Jessica Chastain honoring Jennifer Lawrence for the 10-year anniversary of her fall at the Oscars

Ouch. While Jessica Chastain didn't actually fall down, she did have to catch herself while attempting to get up the stairs to accept her SAG Award. But given the fact that she was wearing a gown, you can't blame her for not being able to see the stairs she was accepted to walk up. Hey, even stunning talents like Chastain fall down sometimes.

The Parent Trap Reunion '90s Kids Didn't Know They Needed

With actors like Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan being honored for their work on The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once respectively, the nostalgic feelings were real for the 2023 SAG Awards. And '90s kids everywhere freaked out over the surprising Parent Trap reunion that also occurred at the starry event. Namely because Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter brought her co-star Elaine Hendrix aka the villainous Meredith Blake, as her date. Check out Chessy and Meredith back together after all these years.

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Where's Lindsay Lohan when you need her? The '90s remake of The Parent Trap is one that countless kids watched upon its release, and it's still remained part of the pop culture landscape. This is partly thanks to the performance of its cast, with both Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix having a special place in '90s kids' hearts.

Ke Huy Quan's Emotional, Groundbreaking Win

While Brendan Fraser was emotional while accepting his SAG Award, he wasn't the only one who shed a tear at last night's ceremony. Jamie Lee Curtis also showed how much it mean to to her, as did her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Ke Huy Quan. The Indiana Jones star's comeback has been a powerful story, and it was made all the more significant when he became the first Asian actor to win the Best Male Actor In a Supporting Role. You can see his understandably emotional reaction/acceptance speech below:

Ke Huy Quan is a national treasure.

Clearly the SAG Awards were a lively event this year. And it should be fascinating to see how the rest of Awards Season ultimately pan out, specifically the forthcoming Academy Awards. Will the winners go down the same, or will there me some surprising snubs? Only time will tell, but there will no doubt be plenty of viral moments. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.