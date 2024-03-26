Brian Tyree Henry Has Heard Those James Bond Rumors About Bullet Train Co-Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, But He Has An Idea Of His Own

If you follow the news, rumors, and history of the James Bond movies , then you probably already know we’re going through one of those crazy moments in between movies. Everyone wants to know what the future holds for Bond 26, and that shows with the increased traffic around Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s rumored 007 casting . And now, his Bullet Train co-star, Brian Tyree Henry, finds himself captivated by those reports himself. What’s more, he’s made a suggestion for the future of Bond that, I believe, is a stone-cold winner.

What's Brian Tyree Henry’s Killer James Bond Idea?

While promoting his role in the upcoming Titan team-up Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the actor spoke with ET about his own title match for the ages. As he gassed up his on-screen twin brother’s chances of becoming the next 007, Brian Tyre Henry complimented Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s hypothetical casting. He also slipped in the following suggestion:

Everything about that is perfect. He is absolutely stealthy, he looks amazing, he is a great actor. I hope I can be his Bond villain.

Honestly, I feel like Bullet Train is one of the most underrated action hits to come along in the last couple of years. Yeah, it has a healthy following, but it’s nowhere near as big as it should be; and part of that is because of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry’s double act as wise-cracking assassins Tangerine and Lemon.

To take that energy and reshape it as a hero/villain dynamic would be absolutely brilliant. But amping it up into the realm of Bond villainy is something unique, as evidenced by the rogue’s gallery of the most formidable 007 villains . I must admit, in the climate of recent James Bond rumors, a potential Henry/Taylor-Johnson face-off has me even more excited to see what happens next.

What Else Is Going On With Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, And The Current Bond 26 Rumors?

Brian Tyree Henry throwing his hat in the ring for the villain role in Bond 26, or any potential Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led adventure in the 007 series, is just the latest news tidbit that’s bound to turn heads. We’re not too far removed from the most recent betting odds, which suggest that Sydney Sweeney is a Bond Girl frontrunner . Which, in itself, is another fun coincidence, as this Madame Web alum is another party that’s recently been employed by Bullet Train/Kraven the Hunter studio, and former James Bond distributor, Sony.

As for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the former Godzilla star once again finds himself hotly tipped as being right on the verge of playing the next 007. Though if you talk to former James Bond George Lazenby, there are reasons that Taylor-Johnson’s casting isn’t a done deal . So this particular game is still on, and as such anything could happen; even Brian Tyree Henry’s hypothetical heel turn.

The future holds tons of potential, which means we should also keep an eye on the past to help inform what we might expect to happen. If you have a Netflix subscription , you can do just that, as Bullet Train is still streaming on that platform at the time of this writing. You can also check out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which opens in theaters on March 29 as part of the 2024 movie schedule.