Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page Defends Florence Pugh After The Dune: Part Two Star Was Body Shamed Over See-Through Dress

Red carpet fashion is often a chance for celebrities to make a statement by sporting something more risqué. But whether it’s Megan Fox’s pants-free moment or Zoë Kravitz going see-through , bold fashion can open women up to feedback of all sorts. And unfortunately a lot of people can be pretty nasty in their comments. Florence Pugh was the latest actress to experience this brand of body shaming, when she freed the nipple at the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in Paris, and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page wasn’t having any of it.

The Dune: Part Two actress killed it at the Valentino show amidst a number of other daring fashion statements, as she sported a bright pink tulle ballgown that was completely sheer. Apparently some social media users were clutching their pearls over being able to see Florence Pugh’s nipples through the dress, and Regé-Jean Page spoke out in her defense. On his Instagram Stories , Page shared a photo of the Oppenheimer actress, and echoing Pugh’s own question, he asked:

What. Is. So. Terrifying?

Florence Pugh asked the same thing in a lengthy Instagram post that said she was perplexed at how men could "totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.” Not only did Regé-Jean Page ask what was the big deal about the actress’ nipple-revealing dress, but he called on men to hold each other accountable when they witness this kind of misogyny. In the caption on his post, he wrote:

Read the caption. Take a look at yourself fellas. Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word. The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men, so do your bit, cos the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake.

A little louder for the people in the back! I love that not only is Regé-Jean Page standing up for his fellow actress, but he’s putting the responsibility on other men to do the same. While it’s unfortunate that this message only hits home for some people when it’s delivered by a man, rather than the woman herself, that’s exactly why The Gray Man actor’s call to action is so important.

Florence Pugh, meanwhile, didn’t seem to be too affected by the trolls. She said she knew there was going to be commentary about her gown, and she was excited to wear it. She even posted more shots to her Instagram Stories for those “who were terrified of my nips.”