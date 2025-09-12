The Super Mario Bros. Movie Just Announced It's Sequel Title, And It Looks Like My Favorite Character Is Going To The Big Screen

Adapting video games for the big screen can be difficult, but that particular subgenre has had some success in recent years. One of the best video game movies is arguably The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which hit over a billion dollars at the box office. A sequel title was just revealed, and it looks like my favorite Nintendo character to play as is headed to the big screen: Rosalina.

This news comes to us from the latest Nintendo Directs, which offers updates about games, movies and more. During the video it was revealed that The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 will actually be an adaptation of the iconic game Mario Galaxy games. Check out the announcement clip below:

Well, this is thrilling. The Mario Galaxy games were wildly popular, introducing new gaming mechanics to everyone's favorite plumber. This cosmic property also introduced Rosalina, who has magical abilities and lives within/takes care of the stars. Since her debut back in 2007 she's become a playable character in titles like Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. and Mario Party. I'm psyched to see her on the big screen, and eager to know who might voice the fan favorite character. Hopefully we get more information about this sooner rather than later.

Of course, Rosalina hasn't technically been confirmed for the movie just yet. But since Super Mario Galaxy introduced her to the world, it seems pretty logical. She was on the to of my list of Mario characters that needed to join the movies, so I'm eager to see how she'll change things up.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (which is streaming now with an Amazon Prime subscription) kept its list of characters pretty tight, with the movie focusing on Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and Donkey Kong... as well Bowser and his underlings. The movie's credits scene teased Yoshi's arrival, but now it looks like we'll be going into space for the next adventure.

If/when Rosalina joins The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, it would mark the first time she and Peach have shared a scene together. While they're both playable characters in various Nintendo games, they haven't interacted in projects like Galaxy or Odyssey.

Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach was the only female character in the first movie, so some Nintendo fans have definitely been hoping to see the sequel bring in others like Daisy, Rosalina, Pauline, or Toadette. The above teaser didn't actually confirm Rosalina's appearance, but most Nintendo fans are likely assuming the same thing. Hopefully we get more information from Illumination and Nintendo soon.

All will be revealed when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters April 3 as part of the 2026 movie release list. Given how soon this date is, I have to assume that the folks have been working on the sequel for some time before this announcement. Now give us the first look at Rosalina, you cowards!