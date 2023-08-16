Brie Larson Just Shared A Post About How Her Week Is Going, And I Can Relate

Ah yes, it’s the time of the week again where we’ve lived a few days in the work week, but we still have ways to go until it's the weekend. The midweek blues come for us all, including Brie Larson , who shared a super relatable reaction to it being only “halfway through the week.” We get a lot of glamour shots from actresses such as Larson, so it’s just a nice change of pace to see her being more casual and just needing a moment to process the little realizations we all have sometimes.

It’s always “Happy Hump Day” and never “How are you?”, you know? Brie Larson took to her Instagram Wednesday morning to share this photo of herself laying down on the floor as she took a selfie and realized the week isn’t that close to being over yet. Check it:

(Image credit: Instagram/Brie Larson)

I don’t know about you, but I know this pose well. Sometimes one just needs to lay on the floor and contemplate one’s life. It looks like Larson was at some form of workout studio when she took this photo and may have just completed a dance class. She’s doing her best and getting her calorie burn on, but she’s also so tired and not ready to take on the rest of the week and wanted social media to know it.

Brie Larson looks like she’s been having a fun summer, between her attendance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour earlier this month alongside a crowd of other celebrities, and spending time with friends while drinking all the drinks and wearing Barbiecore and ballet slippers . Earlier this year, she was also part of the Fast X cast and was a juror at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Coming up, Larson will star once again as Captain Marvel in the next of upcoming Marvel movies , The Marvels. This will be her first time leading an MCU movie since 2019’s Captain Marvel, which was an over $1 billion dollar success at the box office. Carol Danvers has since been seen in Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel, with the latter actually hinting at where things will start in The Marvels.