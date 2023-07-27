Brie Larson Has Been Summer Goals With Her Latest Instagram Posts Featuring A Barbiecore Dress, Ballet Slippers And Oh So Many Drinks
She's soaking in the sun before she goes higher, further, faster.
In between all the hustle and bustle of starring in Fast X, being a judge at the Cannes Film Festival, and the upcoming releases of The Marvels and Lessons in Chemistry, Brie Larson has been taking a break, and living her best life. Over the last two days, the Academy Award winner has taken to Instagram to show off her shenanigans, and her days have been filled with drinks, Barbiecore and ballet slippers. Let’s just say, this actress is absolutely summer goals with this series of photos.
It appears Larson and her friends were on a birthday road trip, per Courtney McBroom’s Instagram, and it seems like she’s enjoying some well-deserved time off too. The set of three Instagram posts all seem to be film photos, and they kind of go together. The Captain Marvel star began her set by uploading an image of her sipping three drinks at once, check it out:
Along with the drinks, which look like a Moscow Mule, an espresso martini and a glass of wine, there’s a second photo of some delectable food. So, I guess what I’m saying is this performer is both summer and food goals, because this looks amazing.
The fun didn’t stop there though. A day later, the Room star posted again, this time with her friends Courtney McBroom, Monique Caulfield and Erin Sylvester. Three of them, including Larson, got into fun poses as they held their drinks, and it was adorable. Notably, the actress is also wearing the cutest pair of ballet slippers and a dress from Rouje. Take a look:
Keeping things fun and fashionable, Larson posted a few more moments from her summer with even more friends. They really seem to be having the days I strive for during this hot season, and I’m obsessed. In her latest post, the Short Term 12 star is rocking a Barbiecore maxi dress that’s both on trend and perfect for the warm weather:
Brie Larson is known for her sense of style. From jumping on the sheer trend like Florence Pugh to the gorgeous plunging dress she wore to the Fast X premiere, she’s been killing it when it comes to fashion. We can definitely add this Barbiecore moment to the long list of memorable outfits too, because pink is having its time in the spotlight this summer, and the actress capitalized on the trend perfectly.
Considering Brie Larson has been all over the 2023 movie schedule with Fast X and the upcoming Marvel movie The Marvels, now feels like the perfect time for a little summer getaway before it's time to get back to work. Not only will she be premiering the next MCU movie on November 10, she also has a new show on the 2023 TV Schedule, the limited series Lessons In Chemistry. So, I’m happy she’s getting some good rest and relaxation now so she’s ready to go higher, further, faster this fall when her new projects come out.
