Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Reveals They Renewed Their Vows, Shares Sweet Footage

Actor Bruce Willis has been a movie star for decades, and has countless iconic projects on his long resume. Perhaps it’s for this reason that the public responded so emotionally when it was revealed that Bruce Willis was retiring due to a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Both fans and Willis’ loved ones have rallied around the 68 year-old actor, including his ex Demi Moore. And his wife Emma Heming Willis revealed that they renewed their vows, even sharing sweet footage of the ceremony with the public.

Bruce and Emma Heming Willis got married back in 2009, and have had two daughters together. She’s been using her personal Instagram account to offer updates about his health to the public, while also advocating for her husband’s best interest. Her most recent post on the social media outlet revealed that the couple renewed their vows, and even offered the public a video of that special moment. Check it out below:

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Because while Bruce Willis and his family are obviously going through a difficult time right now, this ceremony is just another example of how they’re trying to surrounding the Die Hard actor with love. That includes marrying his wife once more time in front of the rest of the family. How touching is that?

The above video was shared to Emma Heming Willis’ Instagram followers, and is sure to go viral given just how sweet it is. As her caption explains, she and her husband and the family traveled back to the same location where they got married over ten years ago. The ceremony itself was truly a family affair, with Demi Moore taking videos and Scout Willis and Masked Singer ’s Rumer Willis providing the music. And all of these clips are set to Coldplay’s emotional ballad “Fix You.”

As previously mentioned, Bruce Willis’ family has been sharing plenty of heartwarming updates about how they’re taking care of their patriarch. That includes a sweet video of them singing happy birthday to him that also took the internet by storm. What’s more, there were reports that Demi Moore might even be moving into the house to help with care.

Given just how many beloved projects Bruce Willis was involved with over the years, there are generations of fans who are invested in his story. And it’s likely for this reason that so many of us are hanging on every update from Emma Heming Willis. Although she’s also used this platform to plead for paparazzi and fans to keep their distance and not call his name when the family is trying to transport him from place to place.