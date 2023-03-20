Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shares Emotional Post For The Die Hard Actor’s Birthday

Bruce Willis has just turned 68 years old. His year post retiring from acting hasn’t been easy, as he’s been dealing with the daily struggles of his updated frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. And an emotional post his wife Emma shared for her husband’s birthday shows he’s had a life full of love and happiness.

The Mayo Clinic says frontotemporal dementia is “a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain [...] generally associated with personality, behavior, and language.” While tough times have occurred for the Die Hard actor ever since receiving this diagnosis, his wife Emma’s birthday post for him on Instagram shows many beautiful moments he’s shared with his loved ones. Take a look at this beautiful throwback video below:

This heartwarming post presents us with a montage of family moments Bruce Willis has shared with him and Emma Heming’s young daughters. Whether he’s playing in the snow, at the beach, or sharing some laughs, this talented actor has had endearing sweet moments in his life. When Willis’ retirement was announced, celebrities he’s been close with like ex-wife Demi Moore, The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable director M. Night Shyamalan, and Jamie Lee Curtis spoke out offering him compassion and support for the days that lie ahead. It proves no matter what this cruel disease has stripped away from the action hero actor, it’ll never take away the love his wife, daughters, and friends continue to have for him.

While Bruce Willis may be the one living with this disease, his devoted wife, Emma, has been living it with him. Since her husband's diagnosis, she’s reportedly been trying to make it her mission to keep the family together and share with the world the best memories she has of him. This is a beautiful thing in not wanting her husband to be defined by his disease, but showing him as “an amazing, fun dad.” In another Instagram post Heming shared, she went candid about the emotions she’s been experiencing on her husband’s birthday.

I always get this message or people always tell me that like, ‘You’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was. So sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and, and get to it and that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief, every day, and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.

I can only imagine what she must be going through, but she proves her strength and courage every time she pulls it together and takes the time to honor the man her husband is. And of course, March 19th wouldn’t have been complete without us seeing another birthday video that Demi Moore, who reportedly moved in with the family , posted of the whole family singing “Happy Birthday” to a very grateful Bruce Willis. Take a look at the sentimental video below and try not to cry.

