Call Me By Your Name Director Still Wants To Do Sequels, But Will He Bring Back Armie Hammer? Here’s His Thoughts

Back in 2017, filmmaker Luca Guadagnino released his LGBTQ+ love story Call Me By Your Name. The acclaimed drama starred Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, whose intergenerational romantic connection played out in front of our eyes. Guadagnino has long expressed interest in producing some sequels, and he still wants to. But will he bring back Hammer as Oliver? Here’s his thoughts.

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer’s performance in Call Me By Your Name were both praised upon its release, but the latter actor has since fallen into some hard times. Hammer has been accused of abuse by multiple women, and for having cannibalistic fantasies. He’s been out of the public eye as a result, leading moviegoers to wonder about the possible future of the franchise. Luca Guadagnino was recently asked by Variety if he’s still interested in doing a Call Me By Your Name sequel and he responded with:

I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies. Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together.

Could this be the start of a Call Me By Your Name cinematic universe? One sequel seemed like a clear idea for the future of the story, but it sounds like Luca Guadagnino would like to go even further. Namely because he wants to work with the ensemble of actors that brought his original 2017 movie together. But does that include Armie Hammer?

Luca Guadagnino’s comments to Variety come as he’s promoting his upcoming cannibal thriller Bones & All, which also stars Timothée Chalamet . Eventually the conversation turned to the possibility of more Call Me movies, as he had previously expressed interest in a sequel set 15 years later in the 1990’s. Since Guadagnino is so interested, Variety asked if he’d include Armie Hammer's character Oliver in these potential projects. He responded by saying:

Yeah, of course.

Well, there you have it. While Armie Hammer has been “cancelled” and has been seemingly trying to stay away from the public eye , it seems like Luca Guadagnino would be down with working with him again on another Call Me By Your Name. Given the serious nature of the allegations made against Hammer, this comment is sure to quickly circulate online. Of course, there’s no guarantee that these movies will ever actually come together.

Following the allegations made against Armie Hammer, he dropped out of a variety of projects including Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding . He was promptly dropped by his representation, and a documentary about his family and the allegations was produced titled House of Hammer . It’s unclear how the legal situation surrounding these accusers might ultimately play out.