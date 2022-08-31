How Armie Hammer Is Reportedly Feeling Ahead of House of Hammer Docuseries

When the House of Hammer trailer dropped, information about not only Armie Hammer but his family came to light. In the trailer, two of Hammer’s exes plus one of Hammer’s family members speak out about how corrupt the Hammer family is. The trailer also directly address the rape and battery accusations filed against Hammer. With the release of the show around the corner, a source close to Armie Hammer has explained how Hammer is reportedly feeling ahead of the release.

The House of Hammer trailer goes into extreme detail about the alleged claims that Hammer engaged in sexual misconduct during his marriage and sent cannibal-themed texts. Along with texts, there are voice memos and photos showing the women with Hammer. The show premieres next week and sources explained to ET that Hammer is allegedly trying to prepare for what is to come.

Armie is trying to prepare himself as much as he can for the House of Hammer documentary. He has an idea about what's coming. Despite this, Armie has been trying to move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career.

Since the allegations against the actor have come to light, Hammer has been recast in multiple films . Shotgun Wedding was set to star Jennifer Lopez and the actor. He has now been replaced by Josh Duhamel in that film. The CMBYN star was also set to appear in Taika Waititi’s film Next Goal Wins and has been replaced by Will Arnett.

It’s more recently been reported that Hammer is now selling timeshares in the Caymans. Despite being the great-grandson of Armand Hammer, an oil tycoon, the actor is is not on the “family payroll” and has been working to support his two children and ex-wife.

Armie Hammer reportedly went into a treatment program in June. He spent months in rehab in Florida and then went back to his home in the Caymans. Allegedly, Robert Downey Jr. helped pay for six months of rehab when the actor needed it. It has also been reported that Downey is giving him financial support as well. According to the source, the actor is also now sober.

He's sober and has been committed to that. His friends are nervous that the documentary will crush him.

The trailer for House of Hammer shows the actor's exes Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison sharing their past relationships with Hammer. Along with his exes, Casey Hammer, the star's aunt, appears in the trailer talking about how the history of the family is corrupt and dark. She said in the trailer:

If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole. Every generation in my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse and worse and worse.

The trailer being released felt like a “huge step back” for Armie Hammer, the source said. They said that having this issue in the public again and having a family member involved in the series has made this a difficult time the actor as the release nears.