After The Back In Action Trailer Dropped, Fans Are So Stoked To See Cameron Diaz Returning To Acting

The year is winding down and, as a result, a number of cinephiles may be thinking about what lies ahead on the 2025 movie schedule . Early in the year, they can expect to see a Netflix production by the name of Back in Action, which is co-headlined by Jamie Foxx. And joining the Oscar winner is Cameron Diaz, as she came out of retirement to star alongside her buddy in the action flick. The first trailer for the film dropped last week and, since then, fans have been reacting, with many expressing delight over seeing Diaz on their screens again.

Back in Action ’s trailer teased a madcap adventure filled with thrills, chills and humor. So far, the fresh batch of footage has received some solid buzz and, as it stands, Netflix’s official posting on YouTube has received over two million views. In addition, more than a few fans have taken to the comment section to weigh in on the upcoming blockbuster. Admirers also reacted on Instagram and, if you look at the sentiments, you’ll find that people are especially pumped to see the Charlie’s Angels icon in the mix. Check out what one user said:

I. Am. So. Fucking. Excited. For. Queen. Cameron’s. Return!!!!! ❤️🙌😍

This may be hard to believe, but it’s been over a decade since Cameron Diaz last starred in a film. Her last credit was the 2014 Annie remake. So you can probably understand why people are so eager to see the star, well… back in action, and you may even feel the same way. Just recently, Diaz explained that she retired because she felt a true need to step away from business in order to “reclaim [her] own life.” Hopefully, she had enough time to do just that before signing on for this new movie. Another admirer took to IG and said the following:

Cameron Diaz, the actress that you are!! WELCOME BACK TO THE SILVER SCREEN!!

Of course, what’s also appealing about the production is the notion of seeing the Mask icon paired up with Jamie Foxx, who she last worked with on Annie. Fans seem excited for the duo to share the screen, and the prospect is truly special when you consider the fact that Foxx’s medical emergency occurred amid production on the movie. When discussing the duo being together again, someone said:

Both of my favorites A must see can’t wait.🫶🏽epic Actors 🥰🔥👏🏽🔥👏🏽🔥👏🏽🔥👏🏽🔥👏🏽🎉🎊🍿

Back in Action centers around two former CIA operatives who must come out of retirement due to their identities being discovered. Joining the two aforementioned stars in the film are Glenn Close, Andrew Scott and Kyle Chandler. Even though it’s certainly been a while since the Bad Teacher star has been in the game, fans seem confident that she’ll slide back in smoothly. One other person welcomed her with a sweet sentiment that I think best sums up this entire development:

OMG so nice to see Cameron Diaz back on the big screens ❤️❤️ can't wait to watch.

Those who are already eager to see more of Ms. Diaz after Back in Action should know that she already has a few other gigs lined up. For starters, she’ll reprise her role as the butt-kicking Princess Fiona in the long-awaited Shrek 5 . Also, Diaz is working with Keanu Reeves on a dark comedy film called Outcome. So it would seem that the actress has truly gotten back on the horse, so to speak. But, for now, let’s just continue to be thankful that she’s making her return via this new action flick first.

Netflix subscription holders can check out Back in Action when it debuts on January 17, 2025. In the meantime, do yourself a favor and seek out some of Cameron Diaz’s best movies.