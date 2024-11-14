Jamie Foxx And Cameron Diaz's Back In Action Finally Has A Trailer, And I Think This Netflix Spy Comedy Looks Like It's Worth The Wait

I don’t know which is approaching faster: the beginning of us seeing upcoming 2025 movies in front of our eyes, or the holiday season? It kinda doesn’t matter, as the two things go hand in hand, and Netflix’s first trailer for Back in Action kind of feels like an early present we’re able to open.

Now that the long awaited Jamie Foxx/Cameron Diaz action-comedy has given us a first look at its plot, and all the fun it entails, I think it’s safe to say that this picture looks like it’s worth the wait. To be fair, I have to admit that I may be just a bit biased, as espionage flavored stories are my jam.

So seeing the story of Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) being forced back into the spy game, after presumably retiring to start a family, feels like it’s working in my wheelhouse. Cue the sorts of stunts, explosions, and humor you’d expect from a picture like Back in Action, and you’ve got one of the best reasons Ms. Diaz’s came out of retirement .

Back in Action suits up for espionage on January 17th, 2025; so keep that Netflix subscription active if you want to get in on the action. But don’t forget that the 2024 movie schedule still has some heavy hitters waiting for an audience!

