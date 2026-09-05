Bruce Willis’ Daughter Rumer Shares Sweet Take On What Her Child Has Inherited From Him: ‘I See It’

As the family of Bruce Willis shared in early 2023, the Die Hard actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. That means he has a disorder that causes damage to his frontal and temporal lobes in his brain that affects his behavior, personality and language. But that same year, Rumer Willis also made him and Demi Moore grandparents when she welcomed her daughter. Now, she’s already seeing some inherited traits from her famous parents in the toddler.

Rumer Willis’s daughter, Louetta, was born on April 18, 2023, as her family was in the middle of dealing with her dad's health struggles. Here’s what the 38-year-old recently said about parenthood:

I have so much appreciation for being a parent, for the whimsy. And not just because of him, but both of my parents. They’re truly such weirdos and most people don’t get to see that, and I see it in my daughter. I see so much of him in her. It’s the smirks she makes, I just see it. My parents did such an incredible job of cultivating our imagination and curiosity.

How sweet is this? Rumer Willis is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, and now that she’s a mama. She also has more appreciation for her parents than ever, calling them “such weirdos.” Now, she’s starting to see that in little Louetta, and she loves it.

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Rumer’s parents met in 1987 when they linked up at a screening of a movie called Stakeout. They got married four months later and welcomed Rumer nine months later. Then, Rumor’s sister Scout arrived in July 1991, and Tallulah was born in February 1994.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore ultimately broke up in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000, but have remained close as they continued to parent their three daughters. Back in 2020, he even quarantined with Moore and his daughters.

Rumer has said that one “bright spot” about her father’s dementia battle has been feeling “so much love and joy and tenderness” from Bruce Willis toward her and his granddaughter. Now, in this new interview with InStyle, she reflected on what’s going on with her dad right now, saying “it’ll never be the way it was”, but she's trying to accept being in “this chapter” with him. In her words:

You have this person that you love, but it’s a different version of them. It’s a different chapter you’re experiencing with them. There’s a chapter that I’ve had for most of my life and now we’re in this chapter. It’ll never be the way it was, and there’s waves of it, but as a family, we’re doing the best to meet him where he is. It’s different but still beautiful.

About a year ago, Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming shared that the family made the difficult decision to move him into his own one-story home with a 24-hour care team. His family, including his youngest daughters with Heming, 14-year-old Mabel and 12-year-old Evelyn, are constantly there for meals and visits.

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Following Bruce Willis’s diagnosis, Emma Heming has become involved in advocating dementia research. And Rumer has been teaming up with Function Health to encourage people to take the company’s various lab tests that can help determine which medical conditions one may be susceptible to. Bruce Willis’s dementia cannot be easy for Rumer Willis and her family, but it sounds like Louetta is bringing all the smiles to the Hollywood family and showing signs of taking after them already.