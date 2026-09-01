After Watching Don't Say Good Luck, I Have A Bold Prediction About Sunny Sandler

Sadie and Sunny Sandler are nepo babies by definition, but that doesn't mean their opportunities in Hollywood are undeserved. Having a famous dad to produce movies for you certainly provides a leg up, but audiences will sniff it out pretty quickly if the kid on the receiving end is deserving. It felt like Don't Say Good Luck was a big test for Sunny, and after watching it with my Netflix subscription, I think she's passed with flying colors.

The family drama has rave reviews all over the internet and has created a lot of buzz over the actress and her emotional performance. I'm in full agreement with all positive takes, and it has me thinking Adam Sandler's daughter may get a chance at Oscar gold before he ever does.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If Don't Say Good Luck Is Just The Beginning Of Sunny Sandler's Career, The Best Is Yet To Come

I may be saying something bold here, but I would argue that Sunny Sandler is worthy of some awards for her performance in Don't Say Good Luck on its own. It's one of the most celebrated movies of the year, and we're well past the days when Netflix movies get overlooked for Oscars. So it'd be a bolder take to say she'll get a nomination for Best Actress this year, but we'll just have to wait and see if that happens.

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Based on this performance, I don't think it's wild to say Sunny Sandler will get an Oscar nomination eventually. I also don't think it's wild to say it'll happen before Adam, especially after the Academy didn't bite after Uncut Gems and Jay Kelly. He's back in casual wear on red carpets and seems to accept it may not happen for him at this point.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Don't Say Good Luck Will Go Down As One Of Netflix's Best Films Of 2026

Whether it wins awards or not, Don't Say Good Luck is unquestionably one of Netflix's best movies of 2026. I would love to see it get more accolades come awards season, but I'd also be ok with more people seeing it and recognizing the talent of Sunny Sandler, which hopefully propels her to other movies outside of her father's influence.

To circle back to Adam Sandler, I know there are many out there who believe he's a great actor, full stop, and not just a great comedy actor. I agree, and while his past may ensure he never gets that Oscar glory in future roles, his legacy may help his daughters reach that glory one day in their acting careers. That's assuming they stick with it, of course, which I do hope is the case for both given their strong starts.

Don't Say Good Luck, as mentioned, is available to stream over on Netflix. Make sure to have plenty of tissues ready if you watch, because you'll run through a box crying your eyes out!