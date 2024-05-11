Would Chad Michael Murray Return For Freaky Friday 2? The Actor Weighs In
Will Jake be back?
When it comes to Freaky Friday 2, we know Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are coming back. However, what about the rest of the cast? More specifically, what about Chad Michael Murray, is he coming back? Well, while we don’t know if Jake is returning just yet, the actor behind him did express his enthusiasm about the sequel which should excite fans.
For months and months, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have been teasing Freaky Friday 2. Now that it’s officially in the works, other cast members from the movie are being asked if they’d be down to come back. That, of course, includes Chad Michael Murray, who played Jake, the guy who was crushing on both of our leading ladies. While speaking to ET about the upcoming sequel to one of the best 2000s movies, the One Tree Hill star said:
@entertainmenttonight ♬ original sound - Entertainment Tonight
There you have it, folks! If Jake is invited back, Chad Michael Murray will be there.
Considering Freaky Friday 2 is still in the early stages of development, it’s not shocking that the A Cinderella Story actor doesn’t know if he’ll be returning or not. Plus, there’s no denying how odd it’d be to figure out a story for Jake in the sequel.
We can't gloss over the fact that Jake might be in a precarious situation if he comes back. I mean, even Murray admitted his character’s mistake in an old interview with E! News, saying:
Would he be with Anna? Will we find Jake in an unexpected job? Does he have kids? The possibilities are endless, and while it’d no doubt be odd to reference the relationship he had with these two women so many years later, that’s also exactly what would make it hilarious.
So, I’m with Chad Michael Murray; let’s bring Jake back!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While we don’t know if the Gilmore Girls actor will be back, we do know some solid information about Freaky Friday 2. For example, we know that Nisha Ganatra will direct the sequel. We also know that Jamie Lee Curtis has been hyping this project up for a long time, and Lindsay Lohan confirmed the sequel was happening, saying “we’re working on Freaky Friday.”
Hopefully, more of the OG cast can return alongside Curtis and Lohan. Along with Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, who played Pei-Pei, also wants to come back.
All around, there’s a ton of excitement surrounding Freaky Friday 2, and my enthusiasm mirrors that of the Jake actor, who is very down to come back if he’s invited.
As we learn more about Freaky Friday 2, we’ll keep you posted. When it comes to what you can do, you can go back and watch Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan and Chad Michael Murray in the original Freaky Friday with a Disney+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.