Would Chad Michael Murray Return For Freaky Friday 2? The Actor Weighs In

When it comes to Freaky Friday 2 , we know Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are coming back. However, what about the rest of the cast? More specifically, what about Chad Michael Murray, is he coming back? Well, while we don’t know if Jake is returning just yet, the actor behind him did express his enthusiasm about the sequel which should excite fans.

For months and months, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have been teasing Freaky Friday 2 . Now that it’s officially in the works, other cast members from the movie are being asked if they’d be down to come back. That, of course, includes Chad Michael Murray, who played Jake, the guy who was crushing on both of our leading ladies. While speaking to ET about the upcoming sequel to one of the best 2000s movies , the One Tree Hill star said:

How great would that be to bring Jake back? If Jake is invited back, Jake will be there.

There you have it, folks! If Jake is invited back, Chad Michael Murray will be there.

Considering Freaky Friday 2 is still in the early stages of development, it’s not shocking that the A Cinderella Story actor doesn’t know if he’ll be returning or not. Plus, there’s no denying how odd it’d be to figure out a story for Jake in the sequel.

We can't gloss over the fact that Jake might be in a precarious situation if he comes back. I mean, even Murray admitted his character’s mistake in an old interview with E! News , saying:

If you have a crush on your classmate's mom, act on it, and then get rejected, don't start dating her daughter as sloppy seconds. As if it wasn't weird enough already.

Would he be with Anna? Will we find Jake in an unexpected job? Does he have kids? The possibilities are endless, and while it’d no doubt be odd to reference the relationship he had with these two women so many years later, that’s also exactly what would make it hilarious.

So, I’m with Chad Michael Murray; let’s bring Jake back!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we don’t know if the Gilmore Girls actor will be back, we do know some solid information about Freaky Friday 2. For example, we know that Nisha Ganatra will direct the sequel . We also know that Jamie Lee Curtis has been hyping this project up for a long time, and Lindsay Lohan confirmed the sequel was happening, saying “we’re working on Freaky Friday.”

Hopefully, more of the OG cast can return alongside Curtis and Lohan. Along with Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, who played Pei-Pei, also wants to come back .

All around, there’s a ton of excitement surrounding Freaky Friday 2, and my enthusiasm mirrors that of the Jake actor, who is very down to come back if he’s invited.