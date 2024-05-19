Amid Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan’s Legal Battle, Insider Drops Claims On How They’re Handling Co-Parenting And More

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who officially ended their marriage in 2018 , are still in court six years after their separation due to marital finances, including profits from the Magic Mike franchise. Amidst this ongoing dispute, many are curious about how the former couple is managing co-parenting responsibilities and other aspects of their personal lives. On that note, a source just recently dropped claims regarding how Tatum and Dewan are allegedly doing as they navigate the troubled waters of a personal relationship post-divorce while prioritizing their kid's well-being.

An inside source tells ET that it has been hard for the two former Step Up stars to put their personal feelings aside. However, they're also reportedly ready for all the legal troubles and their marriage to be far in the rearview as they move forward with their lives. According to the Insider:

Jenna and Channing both want this to be over. [It’s] been difficult to put their personal feelings aside and co-parent together. But they're doing their best to shield Evie from any drama and both want to set a positive example for their families.

A lot has changed for the two stars since their long-running divorce began years ago. Both have already moved on with other partners . In October 2023, Channing Tatum got engaged to Zoë Kravitz, who directed him in the upcoming film Blink Twice. Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, and they are expecting their second child together. The couple welcomed their son, Callum, in March 2020.

According to a report by ET, the former spouses continue to clash in court. Earlier this month, the Hateful Eight actor responded to his ex-wife's Request for Order, in which she sought separate trials for the division of Magic Mike assets, which Channing Tatum rejected in a lengthy statement .

Despite their contentious legal battle, the two exes are reportedly committed to co-parenting their 10-year-old daughter, Everly. The source also told ET:

Jenna is doing her best to focus on her pregnancy and keep any negativity away. Steve has been helpful and has been by her side. He’s very involved and supportive and wants to ensure that Jenna and their family are all being cared for… Jenna hopes that everyone can get to a place where things are more graceful.

Although their divorce was technically finalized in November 2019 and both parties wish to move on with their lives, they are allegedly still struggling to reach agreements on the financial aspects of their split. However, if the source close to the two Hollywood stars is to be believed, a peaceful resolution may be on the horizon for the Tatum and Dewan families. Time will tell how this legal battle continues to unfold.

