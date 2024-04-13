6 Years After Their Divorce Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Are Going To Court Over Finances, And Magic Mike Is Involved

Despite the fact that Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum separated over six years ago, and they co-parent their 10-year-old daughter Everly , they are still working out elements of their divorce. At the moment, the point of focus is on their financials, as they are heading to court to work through issues surrounding the Magic Mike movies specifically.

While their divorce was announced in 2018 and they were both declared legally single in November of 2019, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's divoce is ongoing . They've most recently been working out some matters of their separation for years, like their monetary affairs, per ET . The outlet reported that the actors’ lawyers are negotiating the money involved in their split. This involves “division of property, reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty and attorneys' fees.” Dewan’s lawyer also stated that both are:

…stuck on Magic Mike and proceeds henceforth.

It’s worth noting that the two actors have not been together for five years, and they are both dating other people . Additionally, Jenna Dewan is expecting her second child with her fiancé Steve Kazee. Meanwhile, after lots of rumors, it was confirmed that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged . As for why Dewan is pursuing this matter regarding finances, the Rookie star's lawyer said:

This is [about] whether or not my client was receiving money due to her. She has received some money but not what is owed to her.

According to E! News , the actress has requested personal and corporate tax returns as well as other documents from Channing Tatum. Specifically, the article noted that the requested documentation included items “regarding profits from the Magic Mike trilogy.”

Apparently, the stripper-centric franchise, which the two acquired together, has been singled out in this debacle, because Jenna Dewan said the "characterization and division" of the IP for the films should be decided first, per documents obtained by People . She went on to claim that they haven’t ironed out this issue because Tatum won’t “accept an equal division of the Magic Mike intellectual property.” The 21 Jump Street alum also apparently put earnings from the franchise in “an irrevocable trust” and transferred licensing rights without letting her know, Dewan accused.

Channing Tatum and his lawyers disputed all the claims, with the documents saying he:

…has expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which Respondent contends give rise to his separate property interest therein.

Along with this, both the ex spouses' witness lists include Magic Mike’s directors Steven Soderbergh (who helmed the first film and Last Dance) and Gregory Jacobs, who helmed the second installment, Magic Mike XXL. Producers Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan as well as the screenwriter Reid Carolin have also been called forward to testify. All these people are business partners of the Dog co-director, per E! News. Adding to this list, both actors are also expected to testify, along with Jenna Dewan’s fiancé, Kazee.

