Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan’s Legal Battle Takes Another Turn As He Opposes Separate Trials
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have been trying to get divorced for six years.
Being a celebrity is a double-edged sword. While it is a dream many of us have growing up, fame also makes one's personal life into a very public matter... especially during breakups. While we watched Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle play out on TV, Channing Tatum and ex Jenna Dewan have also been going through divorce proceedings for years, after separating in 2018. Now their legal issues are taking another turn as Tatum opposes separate trials.
While the Tatums' divorce proceedings aren't airing on TV like Depp, it's been going on for quite some time. And per a report by ET, they're continuing to clash in court. Earlier this month the Hateful Eight actor reportedly responded to his ex wife's Request For Order, where she hoped to have separate trials related to the division of Magic Mike assets. He issued a long statement, part of which reads:
There you have it. It sounds like Channing Tatum might be losing patience with how long his divorce proceedings are taken. And as such, he's hoping that Dewan's request is denied and a concrete trial date is nailed down sooner rather than later. And he reportedly thinks that having one trial rather than two separate ones will make it a quicker process, and reduce legal fees.
While an insider close to the former couple claimed that neither Tatum nor Dewan expected their divorce to take so long, now it seems they've got opposing views on how thing should go down. All this happens as the former couple has moved on with new partners, with Tatum notably engaged to Zoë Kravitz.
Of course, Jenna Dewan's legal team is also activated with this latest turn of events. Her rep issued a statement to ET, which reads:
Clearly the tensions are rising between the pair of celebrities, despite how long they've already been separated. These long divorce proceedings are becoming quite common in Hollywood, presumably because of the financial assets that are at play with celebrities. Case in point: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's fight over a winery that they shared while married. While divorce is complicated for anyone, it seems like celebrity only exacerbates these issues.
We'll just have to see how things shake up between Dewan and Tatum, and how their ongoing divorce process affects his forthcoming nuptials to Zoë Kravitz. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.
