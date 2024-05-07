Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan’s Legal Battle Takes Another Turn As He Opposes Separate Trials

Being a celebrity is a double-edged sword. While it is a dream many of us have growing up, fame also makes one's personal life into a very public matter... especially during breakups. While we watched Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle play out on TV, Channing Tatum and ex Jenna Dewan have also been going through divorce proceedings for years, after separating in 2018. Now their legal issues are taking another turn as Tatum opposes separate trials.

While the Tatums' divorce proceedings aren't airing on TV like Depp, it's been going on for quite some time. And per a report by ET, they're continuing to clash in court. Earlier this month the Hateful Eight actor reportedly responded to his ex wife's Request For Order, where she hoped to have separate trials related to the division of Magic Mike assets. He issued a long statement, part of which reads:

Our divorce has been pending for over five years. In that time, I have made exhaustive efforts to settle all issues in this matter without litigation. I have made countless settlement proposals, attended multiple mediations, my attorneys have prepared numerous drafts of a proposed judgment, and I have tried to resolve issues directly with Petitioner. While we have resolved some issues, the most significant financial issues in the case remain unresolved because Petitioner continues to delay resolution and provides one reason after another for why this case cannot settle. I believe that Petitioner's RFO is another delay tactic to prolong resolution of our financial settlement. I request the Court deny Petitioner’s RFO and set trial dates on all issues in this matter.

There you have it. It sounds like Channing Tatum might be losing patience with how long his divorce proceedings are taken. And as such, he's hoping that Dewan's request is denied and a concrete trial date is nailed down sooner rather than later. And he reportedly thinks that having one trial rather than two separate ones will make it a quicker process, and reduce legal fees.

While an insider close to the former couple claimed that neither Tatum nor Dewan expected their divorce to take so long, now it seems they've got opposing views on how thing should go down. All this happens as the former couple has moved on with new partners, with Tatum notably engaged to Zoë Kravitz.

Of course, Jenna Dewan's legal team is also activated with this latest turn of events. Her rep issued a statement to ET, which reads:

Is Channing really calling Jenna a 'liar' for trying to get back an asset that he effectively stole from her in clear violation of California family law? These latest smears and falsehoods are really just more of the same bullying and gaslighting Jenna has been subjected to for years. Regardless of whether Channing chooses to do the right thing, Jenna is confident that the law and the facts are on her side and she hopes this will soon come to a proper and honest conclusion.

Clearly the tensions are rising between the pair of celebrities, despite how long they've already been separated. These long divorce proceedings are becoming quite common in Hollywood, presumably because of the financial assets that are at play with celebrities. Case in point: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's fight over a winery that they shared while married. While divorce is complicated for anyone, it seems like celebrity only exacerbates these issues.

We'll just have to see how things shake up between Dewan and Tatum, and how their ongoing divorce process affects his forthcoming nuptials to Zoë Kravitz. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.