Charlize Theron Comments On Why Kim Kardashian Is Able To Get Way More 'Off The Ground' Than Hollywood Actresses These Days

Like many Hollywood A-listers, Charlize Theron has seen the entertainment industry shift since making her acting debut in the 1990s. Theron has been a go-to leading lady for the past three decades, headlining multiple blockbusters and notable smaller films, despite being belittled by Hollywood higher-ups. Having that status used to get Theron in the room to pitch projects but getting them made was a battle. As the focus has shifted away from film and TV actors to reality and social media stars, the Oscar winner has noticed a change in getting certain projects greenlit from women like Kim Kardashian. Seeing this change led to the Old Guard star commenting on Kardashian’s power to get way more off the ground compared to Hollywood actresses these days.

The Hollywood star delved into the subject while being interviewed by THR. She spoke on the hard times getting projects produced. Theron mentioned getting more into production was the reason she signed with WME in 2009. After winning her Best Actress Oscar in 2003, she saw acting and producing as equals but knew she would have to pay a lot of dues as a female producer. Despite producing multiple projects over the last decade or so, the Oscar winner is still treated like a novice producer or just a typical Hollywood vanity deal. Reflecting on her own producing experiences, the Fast & Furious star brought up the cache reality TV carries over traditional film and TV regarding getting things made.

The market is really different today, and the fame that worked 20 years ago, the fame that was cash in the bank, is different now. We are living in a time of reality television, and God knows I love me some reality TV. So, the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents — and not in a negative way because I watch everything that she does — has way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does. And that’s just the truth. They have very different skills, but if you were Kim Kardashian, you’d probably get way more off the ground.

Theron isn’t wrong when it comes to the power of reality television. Reality stars like Kim Kardashian and her family have built whole empires off being on viewers’ TV screens weekly. While her sisters have carved out their respective lanes, Kardashian has branched out in areas like fashion, cosmetics, and fragrances to tremendous success. Even singing reality competitors like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson have leveraged their fame to build lifestyle brands and talk shows on top of thriving music and acting careers.

While reality TV has been at the forefront for the past two decades, the Oscar winner and other Hollywood actresses haven’t been completely ignored in other spaces. A-listers like Theron, Reese Witherspoon, and more have found success as Hollywood producers with Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine being sold for almost $1 billion. Viewers have seen stars like Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie, and Olivia Wilde venture into directing films. Others like Gwyneth Paltrow have fostered successful (if not, controversial) lifestyle brands like Goop in recent years. So, it appears the entertainment industry is open to more women exploring avenues in Hollywood. Of course, there are still more battles to fight regarding Hollywood’s views on powerful women.

Despite the uphill battles in Hollywood, Theron has continued to thrive as an actress and producer. In addition to her Doctor Strange 2 cameo, she popped up in the book-to-screen adaptation of The School of Good and Evil (currently available through a Netflix subscription) in 2022. She’ll remain busy over the next few years with the final two Fast & Furious films and an Old Guard sequel on the horizon. Check out some of Charlize Theron’s best work currently streaming, including The Old Guard and Monster.