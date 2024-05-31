Chris Evans Defended Himself After Rumors Swirled He Signed A Bomb Meant For Warfare

Actor Chris Evans has had a long and wildly successful career, especially thanks to his role in the MCU (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). While he's left that role after Avengers: Endgame's ending, he recently got in hot water related to the armed services. And Evans has defended himself after rumors swirled he signed a bomb meant for warfare.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has been the subject of much debate, and has even influenced the entertainment industry, with Melissa Barrera being fired from Scream for voicing her thoughts on the war. Recently an image Chris Evans went viral, where fans thought he was signing a bomb meant for the war. The chatter got loud enough that he addressed it on his Instagram story, posting:

There's a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture. Some clarifications: this image was taking during a USO tour in 2016. I went with a group of actors, athletes and musicians to show appreciation for our service members. The object I was asked to sign is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind. It's an inert object used for training or display purposes only. You can read the quote from the Air Force in the next story.

There you have it. It sounds like Chris Evans would not sign a weapon that was meant to kill people in a war. What's more, the image that's going around online is many years old, and has nothing to do with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Evans clarified the origin of those images to his 18 million followers on Instagram, after that old image of himself signing something at a USO Tour went viral. This potential controversy came as images of politicians like Nikki Haley signing bombs went viral online, sparking outrage.

Fans who watched the Marvel movies in order know Chris Evans for his portrayal of Captain America, who had a strong sense of right and wrong. The 42 year-old actor also uses his platform to engage in political discourse at times, and encourages young people to vote. But he wanted to make it clear that he'd never sign a weapon used in an an armed conflict.

The ongoing war between Hamas and Israel is a hot button issue, one tied to deep emotions on both sides. Chris Evans was able to clarify what was happening in the viral image of himself, and presumably won't face any professional consequences as a result. Some fans are still hoping he'll return as Steve Rogers in an upcoming Marvel movie, but it's unclear if that'll ever actually happen.

Chris Evans has a few upcoming projects coming down the line, including Red One on November 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.