Tom Cruise And Glen Powell Supporting Each Others’ Movies Is Becoming A Time-Honored Tradition

Tom Cruise is a once-in-a-lifetime talent with generations of fans. The accomplished actor has wide respect in the industry, with Steven Spielberg crediting him for saving post-COVID movie theaters with Top Gun: Maverick. That title introduced him to Glen Powell, and the pair of actors have made a habit of supporting each other's movies over the years. That includes Cruise's new 2026 movie Digger.

First reactions to Digger are mixed, so it should be interesting to see how audiences react now that it's officially in theaters. Tom Cruise famously supported Glen Powell's Running Man, and now his Top Gun co-star is returning the favor. Powell posted a photo of their pair (shown above) at the US premiere on his Instagram, with the caption reading:

DIGGER!! You rarely get taken on a ride like this in the theater. Visionary spectacle, fearless performances, and getting to experience two of the greats, Tom Cruise and Alejandro Iñárritu, committing ferociously and unapologetically to their vision. Pure cinematic joy. This is one is going to stand the test of time.

Talk about a rave. Obviously Powell enjoyed Cruise's latest acting venture, and he's not the only one. For instance, Guillermo del Toro also defended Digger amid bad reviews. Regardless, it's heartwarming to see the way the Top Gun: Maverick stars continue to support each other. Clearly, they bonded on the set of that long-awaited sequel.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

As previously mentioned, these two actors have made a point out of publicly supporting each other's new movies. In addition to coming out for The Running Man, Cruise also attended the European premiere of Powell's Twisters (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). Luckily for fans they managed to snap a pic together at Digger.

The movie might have been getting middling reviews, but Digger is already firing back with A+ videos on social media. We'll just have to see how audiences respond to Alejandro G. Iñárritu's new movie, as well as Tom Cruise's performance in the title role.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Top Gun: Maverick was a wild success and helped to make a household name out of Glen Powell. He's been super busy in the years since its release, and Tom Cruise has been there to celebrate his co-star throughout it all. It's heartwarming to see the Anyone But You co-star returning the favor, especially with an accompanying photo from the Digger premiere. Fingers crossed that Top Gun 3 eventually happens so we can see them back on the big screen together.

Digger is in theaters now, and it should be interesting to see how it performs at the box office and with moviegoing audiences. Folks who want to rewatch Top Gun: Maverick can do so by streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.