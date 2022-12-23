Chris Evans’ Sweater In Knives Out Is Beloved, But Daniel Craig Doesn’t Get It

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has been on a roll lately, thanks to his work on both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out . The latter whodunit has since become a bonafide anthology franchise, with the first follow-up Glass Onion currently streaming on Netflix. The both movies feature killer ensemble casts, with the first one’s main villain being Chris Evans’ Ransom. His sweater in Knives Out is beloved, but it turns out that Daniel Craig doesn’t really get it. Looks like there are some things even Benoit Blanc can’t understand.

After Knives Out hit theaters back in 2019, one costume in particular went super viral online: the white sweater that Chris Evans wears throughout the movie, particularly in a scene opposite Ana de Armas. Folks out there have tried to replicate the look for years now, although Daniel Craig doesn’t seem to understand the public’s fascination with it. During an interview with BBC Radio 1 , he got real about the franchise’s most beloved piece of clothing, saying:

It’s the bit that goes over my head, that. I don’t understand it. Chris Evans is wearing a jumper. It’s like he’s naked or at least sort of naked from the waist down, wearing a jumper. I’m like ‘He’s just wearing a jumper.’

Well, there you have it. While Daniel Craig clearly is loving his time at the head of the Knives Out franchise , that doesn’t necessarily mean he understands the aspects of the films that the public clings to. Especially when it comes to Chris Evans simply wearing a white sweater during his scenes.

Daniel Craig’s comments come as he’s promoting the release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which has finally gotten its wide release on Netflix. Eventually his conversation with BBC Radio 1 pivoted to the most important part of the Knives Out universe: Chris Evans’ jumper. Indeed, moviegoers have never looked at a white knit the same since. Craig went on to joke:

News in, Chris Evans wears a jumper.

Of course, Daniel Craig was careful not to disparage just how well Chris Evans pulls off his costumes throughout the first Knives Out movie, including that white sweater. While continuing to riff with the interviewer, Craig clarified his stance on his superheroic co-star, saying:

He does it very well, he wears that jumper beautifully.

Of course, Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is becoming a fashion icon in his own right, especially in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. We see his detective wearing some sweet rompers while on his latest case, even when swimming in a pool, as well as a neckerchief or two. We’ll just have to wait and see if these looks become as viral as Chris Evans’ iconic sweater.

Following its limited theatrical release, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming now on Netflix. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater. As for Daniel Craig, the sky’s the limit now that he’s ended his tenure as James Bond.