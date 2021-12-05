Chris Hemsworth Jokes He And Son Recreated Tom Hanks’ Famous Big Scene, And The Video Is Adorable

Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor, but that doesn’t mean his life begins and ends in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he’s been hard at work juggling multiple high-profile projects , he’s also made time to spend with his family over the last couple of years. That’s led to some memorable and magical moments, some of which he’s shared with fans on social media. The latest is one that cinephiles will find especially adorable, because it features him and his son recreating an iconic moment from Tom Hanks’ classic film Big.

A quick scroll through the actor's Instagram feed is enough to give you a glimpse into many different aspects of his life. He’s shared pictures of himself hanging out with friends, working out, celebrating his favorite teams’ victories and even some self-deprecating moments. But the photos and videos he shares of his family often feel the most personal. That was the case with a recent update, which showed him dancing with his son, Sasha. Take a look at the endearing video here:

As the caption states, Chris Hemsworth and his son were reenacting Big’s infamous FAO Schwarz piano scene, featuring Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia. Of course, there are a few key differences between the original movie scene and the Hemsworths’ impromptu reenactment. They’re not in a famed New York City toy store but rather on the streets at night during a family vacation in Europe. They’re also not dancing on oversized piano keys but on a tinkly-sounding street piano, which is admittedly just as fun. The moment is only made sweeter by Hemsworth’s obvious affection and enthusiasm for his son’s creativity.

The Australian actor has frequently shared parts of his family life with his friends. Whether he’s Instagramming footage of their “family workouts," admitting that he relished the chance to spend more time with them during quarantine last year, or showing pictures of family vacations before he jets off to film movies, he’s made it clear that wife and children are a huge priority.

It can’t be easy balancing work and family when you’re as busy as the actor is. In 2021 alone, he finally reunited with Taiki Waititi to film the long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due out on July 8, 2022. He’s now wrapping up the year on the set of Extraction 2 , the highly anticipated follow-up to his huge Netflix film.

Chris Hemsworth also has several big projects in the works, including the Mad Max prequel and a Hulk Hogan biopic. It’s enough to keep him on our screens for years to come. If Sasha ever decides he wants to follow in his father’s acting footsteps, it’s a safe bet Hemsworth would make time in his schedule so the father-son duo could team up -- maybe even in a remake of Big.