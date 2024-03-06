Chris Hemsworth Shares New Look At His Furiosa Character, And I’m All In On The Villain’s Massive Motorcycle

This is a big year for Chris Hemsworth, because while we wait for news abut if/when he’ll play Thor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s lending his acting talents to two new franchises. The first of these 2024 movie releases is Furiosa, the Mad Max prequel depicting the origins of Imperator Furiosa, who was previously played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road and is now being brought to life by Anya Taylor-Joy. Hemsworth stars as the movie’s villain, Warlord Demtentus, and I’m all in on the character’s massive motorcycle shown off in a new look.

Hemsworth went on Instagram and other social media platforms to share a picture taken by photographer Jason Boland of himself in character on location during the making of Furiosa, with the caption reading “You can run, but you can’t hide.” See for yourself!

Look at the glory silver steed! I am in no way a gearhead, so I can’t tell you anything about the finer details about that motorcycle. All I can say is it looks pretty cool, and I can’t wait to see to see Warlord Dementus ride it in Furiosa. I’ll also be quite sad if it gets destroyed, though knowing the Mad Max movies and their fondness for vehicular mayhem, the chances of this happening are stronger than not. Hemsworth’s flowing cape and that stuffed bear necklace also make for amusing bonuses.

The first Furiosa trailer gave us our first taste of Hemworth as Dementus back in late November 2023, and it was immediately clear he has a taste for the theatrical, as villains often do. A lot of fans commented on the character’s prominent nose soon after the preview dropped, but hopefully that facial feature won’t be too much of a distraction as we watch Dementus antagonize Anya Taylor-Joy’s character in a few months. Hemsworth described filming Furiosa as the “best experience” of his career because working with filmmaker George Miller reignited his “creative energy.”

This Mad Max movie will see its title protagonist being taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and eventually ending up captured by the Biker Horde led by Warlord Dementus. Eventually the Horde comes across the Citadel ruled by Immortan Joe, and while these two baddies duke it our for dominance in the Wasteland, Furiosa will have to survive many trials as she figures out a way to get home. Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy are joined in the movie by Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Ally Browne and Angus Sampson, among others.

Furiosa opens in theaters on May 24. After that, hear Chris Hemsworth voice Optimus Prime in the animated movie Transformers One, which comes out on September 13.