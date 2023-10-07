How Chris Hemsworth’s Workouts Have Changed Now That He Doesn’t Need To Be Thor Fit
Even Earth's Mightiest Heroes have to know when to change it up.
An entire generation of fans who love superhero movies has grown to know Chris Hemsworth as the embodiment of the mightiest Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor franchise. As a result, the actor has long been synonymous with peak physical fitness. However, now that he no longer has to stay in God of Thunder shape, his workouts have changed. Hemsworth has gone from achieving Asgardian-like brawn to utilizing a more holistic perspective that encompasses mental resilience and mindfulness.
On his docuseries Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (via Men's Health), the 12 Strong performer revealed an Earth-shattering genetic discovery that has profoundly influenced his perspective on life. The genetic test unveiled that he possesses two copies of the APOE e4 gene, which is linked to a heightened risk of Alzheimer's disease. This revelation triggered extensive online discussions, with some speculating about the star's potential retirement, and prompted Chris to reconsider his fitness approach. He elaborated:
The bombshell revelation revealed on the show (which is available with a Disney+ subscription) left the Cabin in the Woods star feeling humbled. He continued:
The consulting doctor on the show, Peter Attia, M.D. (a longevity expert) provided the Spiderhead actor with invaluable insights. While the APOE e4 gene does elevate the risk of Alzheimer's, it does not predetermine one's fate. The Avengers veteran learned that the risk can be significantly mitigated through vigorous lifestyle changes, potentially reducing it to that of the average person and motivating the MCU alum. The Ghostbusters alum said:
In a bold display of vulnerability and strength, Chris Hemsworth included this revelation in the series, hoping that sharing his experience would inspire others facing similar genetic predispositions to take action and prioritize their brain health. Drawing from Dr. Attia's recommendations, the Vacation star has embraced a multifaceted approach to reduce his Alzheimer's risk, which involves the following:
- Exercise: He continues to prioritize endurance work and strength training. This regimen offers improved blood flow, better blood sugar management, stress reduction and enhanced metabolic efficiency.
- Sleep: Recognizing the significance of sleep in maintaining brain health, the Thor: Love and Thunder star has adopted a consistent sleep routine, steering clear of screens before bedtime and indulging in nightly reading.
- Mindfulness: He incorporates meditation and breath work into his daily life, often incorporating them into sauna and ice bath routines. He finds mindfulness through physical activities like surfing, which allow him to be wholly present.
- Work-Life Balance: The actor has reevaluated his work-life equilibrium, cherishing moments with his family and embracing the changes in his children's lives.
The Australia native's transformation goes beyond pursuing a peak physical physique; it is a profound journey of self-discovery, resilience, and mindfulness. He serves as an inspirational figure, and his methods signify that even the Earth’s mightiest of heroes must adapt and evolve to face life's challenges head-on.
While Chris Hemsworth has dispelled retirement rumors and expressed his willingness to reprise the role of Thor, past comments related to Extraction have raised questions about his MCU future. In the meantime though, fans can find solace in revisiting his iconic portrayal of the caped hero by watching the Marvel movies in order. Or perhaps they want to immerse themselves in the adrenaline-pumping action of Extraction and its sequel, which are both available for streaming with a Netflix subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
