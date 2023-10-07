How Chris Hemsworth’s Workouts Have Changed Now That He Doesn’t Need To Be Thor Fit

An entire generation of fans who love superhero movies has grown to know Chris Hemsworth as the embodiment of the mightiest Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor franchise. As a result, the actor has long been synonymous with peak physical fitness. However, now that he no longer has to stay in God of Thunder shape, his workouts have changed. Hemsworth has gone from achieving Asgardian-like brawn to utilizing a more holistic perspective that encompasses mental resilience and mindfulness.

On his docuseries Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (via Men's Health ), the 12 Strong performer revealed an Earth-shattering genetic discovery that has profoundly influenced his perspective on life. The genetic test unveiled that he possesses two copies of the APOE e4 gene, which is linked to a heightened risk of Alzheimer's disease. This revelation triggered extensive online discussions, with some speculating about the star's potential retirement , and prompted Chris to reconsider his fitness approach. He elaborated:

My weight fluctuates a lot due to differing roles and also my own interests in regards to challenging my body in different ways. I’m lifting less frequently than I was, and I’m incorporating more cardio and endurance workouts which I much prefer than heavy body building style sessions.

The bombshell revelation revealed on the show (which is available with a Disney+ subscription) left the Cabin in the Woods star feeling humbled. He continued:

You’re constantly thinking you’re going to live forever, especially as a young individual. Then to be told that this might be the thing that might take you out was like, whoa—it kinda floored me.

The consulting doctor on the show, Peter Attia, M.D. (a longevity expert) provided the Spiderhead actor with invaluable insights. While the APOE e4 gene does elevate the risk of Alzheimer's, it does not predetermine one's fate. The Avengers veteran learned that the risk can be significantly mitigated through vigorous lifestyle changes, potentially reducing it to that of the average person and motivating the MCU alum. The Ghostbusters alum said:

It was a good kick in the arse and a reminder to do whatever is in my power to give myself the best fighting chance. Whatever work I’m doing for my brain health benefits the rest of my body—we turned it into a positive.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In a bold display of vulnerability and strength, Chris Hemsworth included this revelation in the series, hoping that sharing his experience would inspire others facing similar genetic predispositions to take action and prioritize their brain health. Drawing from Dr. Attia's recommendations, the Vacation star has embraced a multifaceted approach to reduce his Alzheimer's risk, which involves the following:

Exercise: He continues to prioritize endurance work and strength training. This regimen offers improved blood flow, better blood sugar management, stress reduction and enhanced metabolic efficiency.

He continues to prioritize endurance work and strength training. This regimen offers improved blood flow, better blood sugar management, stress reduction and enhanced metabolic efficiency. Sleep: Recognizing the significance of sleep in maintaining brain health, the Thor: Love and Thunder star has adopted a consistent sleep routine, steering clear of screens before bedtime and indulging in nightly reading.

Recognizing the significance of sleep in maintaining brain health, the Thor: Love and Thunder star has adopted a consistent sleep routine, steering clear of screens before bedtime and indulging in nightly reading. Mindfulness: He incorporates meditation and breath work into his daily life, often incorporating them into sauna and ice bath routines. He finds mindfulness through physical activities like surfing, which allow him to be wholly present.

He incorporates meditation and breath work into his daily life, often incorporating them into sauna and ice bath routines. He finds mindfulness through physical activities like surfing, which allow him to be wholly present. Work-Life Balance: The actor has reevaluated his work-life equilibrium, cherishing moments with his family and embracing the changes in his children's lives.

The Australia native's transformation goes beyond pursuing a peak physical physique; it is a profound journey of self-discovery, resilience, and mindfulness. He serves as an inspirational figure, and his methods signify that even the Earth’s mightiest of heroes must adapt and evolve to face life's challenges head-on.