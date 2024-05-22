Chris Pratt's Fly Red Carpet Look Paid All The Tribute To Garfield

Chris Pratt previously put his voice acting skills to the test playing Emmet Brickowski in the Lego movies. The A-lister then lent his vocals to Disney and Pixar's Onward , which left grown men in tears . And let's not forget he was cast in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Mario and poked fun at the controversy surrounding his hiring. Now, he's taking on another iconic role, as his latest gig sees him playing the eponymous cartoon strip cat in The Garfield Movie. The film recently had its world premiere, and Pratt was looking truly fly while paying tribute to the beloved feline.

As many of you probably know through all of the Garfield movies and specials , the furry protagonist is an orange, Persian cat. Chris Pratt may only be voicing Garfield, but he decided to take some style tips from his alter ego with his red carpet look for the Garfield Movie premiere. Take a look at these Instagram photos of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor looking all debonair with flying brown and orange colors:

I’m surprised the A-list actor doesn’t have “model” on his resume, because he’s striking all of the right poses in his Instagram pictures. According to the caption, Chris Pratt’s brown suit, which was accessorized with orange-detailed glasses, was designed by Paul Smith. Pratt looks like he’s ready to sway everyone in L.A. with his stylish red carpet look and, quite frankly, I'm here for it!

Impressively, the Jurassic World alum had other appropriate accessories on hand, like an IWC Schaffhausen watch with an orange band and an orange flower in his front pocket, given to him by stylist Annie Psaltiras from Madonna’s Re-Invention World Tour. If the Parks and Recreation actor was eating a plate of lasagna in those photos, he’d really be channeling the animated cat. But, of course, he had to keep the suit clean as well as his equally stylish orange car.

What you should know about The Garfield Movie is that it sees the lazy, but lovable, cat reuniting with his long-lost father only to be hit with the task of pulling off a heist with his canine pal, Odie. The movie features a huge star-studded cast that also includes the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Snoop Dogg, and Hannah Waddingham.

Aside from totally channeling the main character for his red carpet look, Chris Pratt has talked about having to put in the work for the role. He joked about doing research ahead of playing the character , which involved eating lessons and licking himself clean. If he'd actually performed any of those deeds, I would say that's dedication right there.

You have to appreciate someone who cleans up well, and Chris Pratt certainly fits that bill. He and his team deserve serious credit for putting together such a chic ensemble that not only looked fresh but also perfectly pays homage to the character that Pratt plays. If you'd like to see his take on the iconic role, check out The Garfield Movie, which hits theaters on May 24 as part of the 2024 movie schedule .