Chris Pratt Just Humble-Bragged About Playing So Many Major Characters In A Cute Way, Promises Garfield Will Be Next

Chris Pratt has proven himself to be a man of many talents. He’s more than skilled when it comes to comedy, and he’s also become something of an action star. Additionally, he’s also done a considerable amount of work in the world of voice acting. He’s lent his vocals to a number of notable characters in some high-profile franchises at this point. Having so many major roles – both live-action and animated – under his belt, would give a star some room to do some light gloating. Well, Pratt appeared to do just that by humble-bragging about his many credits in a cute way, and he also nodded to his part in the forthcoming flick The Garfield Movie in the process.

The A-lister enjoys a good game of golf and took to Instagram at the end of the week to share a photo of his clubs. What truly stands out within the snapshot, though, are the notable headcovers he has for his clubs, which are related to the various franchises and companies he’s been a part of. You can check out his cheeky post, which includes the previously mentioned promise regarding Garfield in the caption:

As you can see above, the headcovers in question show off Emmet Brickowski from The Lego Movie, Peter Quill/Star-Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and of course, there’s the lovable video game character Mario. The Pringles mascot is also represented, as Chris Pratt took part in a funny Super Bowl 2024 commercial produced by the snack food company. It can definitely be said that few stars can tout such accomplishments like Pratt can. This is a powerful flex and, if I’m being honest, it’s pretty impressive.

I could definitely see the Jurassic World actor getting another cover representing the orange cat who hates Mondays once the film comes out. The leading man seems to be very excited about taking on the titular role of the comic strip-turned-TV cartoon-turned-movie character. The last we heard, he went back to record more lines for Garfield in November 2023, following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike. While he’s pumped for what’s to come, we still have to wonder how his performance might be received.

Some might remember that after Chris Pratt was cast as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, many took issue with Illumination’s decision to do so. Pratt received even more flak after fans actually heard his take on the beloved plumber. With that, there’s been a little resentment over the fact that he’s been able to procure such voiceover roles.

After the Garfield Movie trailer revealed the star’s latest performance, some seem to think that we should be concerned again. We still have to wait and see, but we can try to give him the benefit of the doubt. He has, of course, surprised us before and could end up doing it again. Regardless of how the public receives the part though, I’m sure he’ll still fulfill his promise and get that other club and cover to join the collection of others that honor the various roles he’s played.