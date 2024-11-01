Chris Pratt Has Some Tough Love For Actors With A ‘Sh–ty Attitude’ On Hollywood Sets

Being a movie star, all things considered, seems like a pretty sweet gig. You get to make a lot of money, you’re famous, and most people love you. And making movies seems like it’s a lot of fun. Chris Pratt has been in some big movies and while he's occasionally viewed as the "Worst Chris," he thinks that making movies is such fun that there’s little excuse for anybody to be in a bad mood on a movie set, and he apparently has zero patience for it.

Speaking on a panel at New York Comic-Con (via People) about his upcoming Netflix movie The Electric State that's currently on the 2025 movie schedule, Chris Pratt praised the attitude of his co-star Millie Bobby Brown, as well as the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. Pratt says bad attitudes are a problem because they ruin the experience for everybody involved. He said…

Look, these guys can attest to this, because they're the same way. Like, there's no room for shitty attitudes there. You can't have a bad … you can't have a bad attitude in movie-making. It ruins everything for everyone, and then you don't last long.

While the actors on the screen get most of the credit or blame, for any given movie, as Chris Pratt points out, there are a lot of people who are involved in movie-making. Somebody with a bad attitude is going to be interacting with everybody else and we all know how a bad attitude can infect others. He also indicates that an attitude like that will eventually come back to haunt somebody, as others might be less inclined to work with them if they know what they’re getting into.

While Chris Pratt has been jokingly called a "diva" in the past by co-stars, it does appear that most of his co-stars have good things to say about him. Being a huge celebrity doesn't always go to people's heads, though it certainly can. We've certainly heard stories, though not always with names attached, about stars who treat others badly.

For his part, Chris Pratt seems to have a pretty well-adjusted view of his position on a film set. He knows that he’s got it pretty good, that he’s living the dream of not only himself but a lot of other people. As such, he knows how good he has it, which prevents him from developing the bad attitude of others. He continued…

It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So, when you show up on set, there's no reason why you should … like, 'Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?' Like, come on and pull your head out. Have fun.

It’s also generally true that when people are enjoying whatever work they’re doing, the end result is usually better. This would seem to be good news for The Electric State. The film is based in a world where humans have battled sentient robots, including an animatronic Mr. Peanut. The movie is set to hit Netflix next March.