Christopher Reeve’s Son Reflects On Watching His Father’s Appearance At The Oscars Following His Accident And The Moment That Still Sticks With Him
Christopher Reeve's son looks back on his father's 1996 Oscars appearance.
While Christopher Reeves passed away almost two decades ago, his name was thrust back into the spotlight last year following his CGI cameo in The Flash – which prompted an honest take from a Smallville alum. Now, his name is ringing in ears again following the Sundance Film Festival premiere of the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. The documentary in part highlights the Superman star's appearance at the 1996 Oscars following his life-changing horse-riding accident and the emotional standing ovation he received, and Reeve’s eldest son has reflected on watching the moment and what still sticks with him.
Before his accident, the late film star had been to the Academy Awards several times. However, the 68th Academy Awards served as Reeve’s first public appearance after his horse-riding accident. His eldest son, Matthew Reeve, wasn’t with his father due to attending school in London. He tuned in to watch the Superman star’s Hollywood return like millions of viewers did that night. Matthew Reeve recalled to People watching the warm reception from across the pond, saying:
The heartwarming welcome was deserved. By the time of the 1996 Oscars, Christopher Reeves had been a Hollywood staple since the first Superman movie premiered in 1978. He was loved by his colleagues who gave the actor a minute-long standing ovation. Hearing his son’s reaction put the moment in perspective. Matthew Reeve watched the moment as a proud son. The younger Reeve revealed what stuck with him as he watched the moment seeing his father on TV, saying:
The elder Reeve brought up “films that really address important human issues” as “a call to action” for the film business to create more heartwarming topical movies like Terms of Endearment and Coming Home. The presentation before his father’s appearance left an impression on his son. You can watch Christopher Reeve’s long-awaited return to the Academy Awards stage in the clip below.
Of course, the watershed moment was the first inkling of the late actor’s post-Hollywood career. Reeve became an activist within the disability community and an advocate for stem cell research. He continued to act, making several appearances on the TV series Smallville. The actor almost made a cameo on the classic series Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His eldest son, along with daughter Alexandra and youngest son Will, has continued his social causes by spearheading the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. There have been incredible medical advancements in spinal cord injuries since the Somewhere in Time star passed.
If you want to revisit Christopher Reeve’s performances, check out some of his best films through streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Max. It is currently unknown when Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be released to audiences. Check back with CinemaBlend for more updates.
