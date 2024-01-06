After Hearing Cillian Murphy And Peaky Blinders Creator’s Updates About Their Much-Anticipated Movie Follow-Up, I’m Still Feeling Dubious About It
We all want more Peaky fookin' Blinders, but will a movie actually happen?
Cillian Murphy has had a busy year, what with starring in the biggest biopic of all time as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. But is that much-rumored Peaky Blinders movie in the actor's near future? Well, a recent update from Peaky Blinders creator Steve Knight will get fans' hopes up.
Murphy, of course, portrayed Birmingham gangster leader Tommy Shelby in the British crime drama for six seasons on the BBC. (U.S. fans can check it out with a Netflix subscription.) The series ended in 2022 with—spoiler alert!—Tommy Shelby realizing that he was, in fact, not dying of a brain tumor and making a new start for himself by burning all of his possessions and riding off on a white stallion. It was a finale that seemingly left the door open for a potential Peaky follow-up film.
What Steve Knight has to say about that Peaky Blinders movie
In a December 2023 interview with RadioTimes, Knight not only spoke to the outlet about the new stage adaptation, Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby—here's how you can watch it online—but also gave an update on the progress of the long-teased movie spinoff.
The creator-screenwriter, who penned all 36 episodes of the period drama and reportedly based elements of the series on family members who were part of local Birmingham gangs, revealed that he was "working on the final bits" of the script for Peaky film:
As for when production on the movie could materialize, Knight said that fans could expect filming to begin as soon as this summer:
Someone needs to check in with Cillian Murphy about the news! Though the actor-producer previously told RadioTimes that he's open to reprising his role as Tommy Shelby "if there’s more story to tell," his most recent comments on the upcoming film don't sound so sure.
While attending the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, January 4 where he was being honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his staggering work in Oppenheimer, the Irishman was asked about Peaky movie updates. However, as he told Extra’s Megan Ryte on the red carpet:
Do we think Murphy is just playing coy or does he really not know?
Should Peaky Blinders fans even want a movie spinoff?
The prospect of a Peaky movie sequel is a complicated one. Though Peaky Blinders fans like myself (and Margot Robbie) can't help but want to see Tommy, Arthur, Ada, Lizzie, and the rest of the gun-toting Shelby crew back on screen together, there are others who prefer to stick with the series' ending. Murphy said as much during his Variety Actors on Actors sit-down with Robbie, during which the Barbie lead fangirled over the actor's iconic Brummie character and basically begged him to star in the spinoff movie. In reply, Cillian said:
But who are we kidding? If Tommy Shelby is back on any screen, we'll be watching! In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled to the 2024 movie schedule in case that Peaky movie does end up happening.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
