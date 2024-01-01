How To Watch Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby Online And From Anywhere

How To Watch Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby

Watch The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby: Preview

Nearly two years after the final episode aired and with fingers crossed that the movie will be released later in 2024, Peaky Blinders fans will have their appetite whetted to start the year with a recording of the stage adaptation of the show. Get reacquainted with the West Midlands' most infamous family and watch Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption of Thomas Shelby online from anywhere in the world.

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the innovative Rambert dance company and their artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer brought the series' visceral storytelling to the stage for a touring show in 2022 that entertained fans up and down the UK.

The stage show's narrative goes all the way back to the trenches of World War One, before heading to the more familiar milieu of industrial Birmingham and many of the vengeful plot points seen in Season 1.

"Peaky Blinders has always had music and movement at its heart," said Knight at the start of the theatrical run. "This is dance for people who don’t usually watch dance and what I’ve written has been transformed into something startling by consummate dancers and choreographers." The performers are joined on stage by a live band, performing original music alongside tracks from artists such as Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead and The Last Shadow Puppets.

Anybody that has lived with the Shelbys through the TV show's six intense seasons won't be surprised to know that the stage adaptation is equally as potent, coming with a content warning that the "there will be some representation of violence, sex, rape, miscarriage, and drug use".

Mixing high culture with the familiar brand of violence, follow our guide below where we’ll explain how to watch Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption of Thomas Shelby online and stream the stage adaptation absolutely FREE – no matter where you are.

Watch Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby is being broadcast on BBC Four in the UK on New Year's Day (Monday, January 1) at 9.20pm GMT.

It will also be available to stream live or on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it's absolutely free to create a BBC account. All you’ll need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer and The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby like you would at home

How to watch Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption of Thomas Shelby just as you would at home.

While the BBC blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I watch The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby online in the US and Canada?

Netflix is the usual home of all things Peaky Blinders in North America, but there's nothing to suggest that the stage adaptation recording will land on the platform any time soon.

A Brit abroad looking for your free stream? Get a VPN to access BBC iPlayer while across the Atlantic

Can I watch Rambert's Peaky Blinders in Australia?

Much like in North America, there is no sign right now that the Peaky Blinders stage extravaganza coming to Australian TV.

Brit Down Under? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer while in Australia

