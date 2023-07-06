A College Football Team Just Recreated The Top Gun: Maverick Beach Scene And Even Nailed The Miles Teller Dance

Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest movie sensations last year, with thousands heading out to the theaters to check out the big summer blockbuster. Many scenes stuck with audiences, like the high flying stunt sequences, and the “Great Balls of Fire” musical moments. None however struck the chord that the beach football scene did. The scene exploded on the internet, with many TikToks of Miles Teller's dance moves going viral. Now, the University of Louisville football team is recreating the scene, and it's absolutely stellar.

The Louisville Cardinals recently posted a video on their Twitter where they recreated the scene in question. The video is a shot for shot remake of the Top Gun scene, where the football players are all shirtless, just like the original. They even put a golden effect on the video to emulate the cinematography from the movie. Plus, it included one of their players perfectly executing Miles Teller’s dance in slow motion. You can check out the video below:

Welcome to flight school.Let's see what you've got. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/GbjxrPFoT8July 3, 2023 See more

This is an absolutely hilarious homage to the iconic scene and it looks like the football team had a blast, along with the coaches who got in on the fun. While most of their football is likely not played on the beach, it looks like a silly summer exercise while they all get in shape for the next season. They may not be going to actual flight school like the Top Gun pilots, but they are returning to school in the near future, while also building a competitive football team.

While this is a tribute to the Top Gun: Maverick scene, the actual scene in the movie is also an homage. While the fighter pilots have fun playing beach football in dramatic, sweaty slow motion, this moment is actually a nod to the beach volleyball scene in the original Top Gun. While corny, a compilation of half-dressed beautiful movie stars playing sports is nothing to complain about. Even Paramount got wind of how much love this scene was getting on the internet and put together a three hour long montage of shots from the scene, truly giving the people what they deserve.

It’s no surprise that getting in shape for that scene was no easy feat, as a star from the movie recalled that prepping for the moment was fueled by ‘starvation’ and ‘testosterone.’ Hopefully only the latter went into the recreation by the Louisville team, as you need a healthy strong team to win football games. The Kentucky players actually have to play football, where the actors’ job was just to look great doing it. However, if this video proves anything, it’s that you can find a way to do both.

You can revisit the Top Gun: Maverick football scene, as well as the rest of the box office sensation, now with a Paramount+ subscription. For more information on other movies heading to cinemas and streaming later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule. Louisville fans looking forward to the upcoming football season can check out the Cardinals schedule now on their website.