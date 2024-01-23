After Comments About Ryan Gosling Went Viral, Oliver Stone Backtracked On His ‘Ridiculous’ Barbie Movie Take
The Oscar-winning director is walking back viral comments.
Barbie was one of the biggest (and best) films of 2023. It broke box office records for Warner Bros. and was a critical smash, with many praising Robbie’s film. However, everyone has different tastes, and it's no surprise that some people don't care for the Matell property adaptation. Recently, a story was circulating that the iconic filmmaker Oliver Stone was speaking out about his dislike of the film. Although, it seems that reports about the movie maker's dislike of the flick might have been overstated. After his comments about Ryan Gosling "wasting his time" went viral, the Platoon director is backtracking his take on the Greta Gerwig-helmed flick.
Oliver Stone recently took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to express regret over his remarks about Ryan Gosling's role in Barbie while also taking issue with Deadline’s reporting on the matter. According to the filmmaker, his comments were taken out of context from an interview he gave before even seeing the movie. In Stone’s words:
After watching the movie, the JFK writer acknowledged its creativity and the depth of its themes, showing a newfound appreciation for the film. He continued:
The director of Wall Street is known for sharing his opinions on the work of other filmmakers. However, he seems to hold Greta Gerwig in high regard, as he has stated that Lady Bird was one of his favorite films released in 2017. He wrote:
It's definitely possible for Gerwig and Barbie’s cast and crew to bring home the gold. Gosling received his third Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Ken, following his previous nominations for Half Nelson and La La Land. The movie garnered eight nominations, including Best Screenplay and Best Picture.
While Stone is walking back his comments regarding Barbie, some other high-profile names have been open with their criticism of the movie. Prominent political commentator Bill Maher disapproved, labeling the film overly didactic and antagonistic towards men. Furthermore, several conservative commentators have raised objections regarding the movie's production. In response to these critiques, director Greta Gerwig recognized the intense emotions stirred by these reactions. She also shared her aspiration for the film to be a welcoming experience, inviting everyone to join what she describes as "the party."
Oliver Stone and Bill Maher have shared their opinions on the movie, but if you haven't watched it yet and want to form your own opinion, you can now stream Barbie with a Max subscription. Remember to check out our 2024 movie schedule to see what other films are coming your way.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest