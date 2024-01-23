After Comments About Ryan Gosling Went Viral, Oliver Stone Backtracked On His ‘Ridiculous’ Barbie Movie Take

Barbie was one of the biggest (and best) films of 2023 . It broke box office records for Warner Bros . and was a critical smash, with many praising Robbie’s film . However, everyone has different tastes, and it's no surprise that some people don't care for the Matell property adaptation. Recently, a story was circulating that the iconic filmmaker Oliver Stone was speaking out about his dislike of the film. Although, it seems that reports about the movie maker's dislike of the flick might have been overstated. After his comments about Ryan Gosling "wasting his time" went viral, the Platoon director is backtracking his take on the Greta Gerwig-helmed flick.

Oliver Stone recently took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to express regret over his remarks about Ryan Gosling's role in Barbie while also taking issue with Deadline’s reporting on the matter. According to the filmmaker, his comments were taken out of context from an interview he gave before even seeing the movie. In Stone’s words:

Very disappointed to see Deadline, a publication I respect, run this sensationalistic, out-of-context statement I made about Barbie weeks before the film even came out. At the time, I was busy promoting my nuclear documentary in Europe and had little to no knowledge of the project beyond its title.

After watching the movie, the JFK writer acknowledged its creativity and the depth of its themes, showing a newfound appreciation for the film. He continued:

I was able to see Barbie in a theater back in July and appreciated the film for its originality and its themes. I found the filmmakers’ approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly.

The director of Wall Street is known for sharing his opinions on the work of other filmmakers. However, he seems to hold Greta Gerwig in high regard, as he has stated that Lady Bird was one of his favorite films released in 2017. He wrote:

Greta Gerwig’s 2017 film Lady Bird was one of my favorites of that year. Barbie’s box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire Barbie team good fortune at the Oscars.

It's definitely possible for Gerwig and Barbie’s cast and crew to bring home the gold. Gosling received his third Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Ken, following his previous nominations for Half Nelson and La La Land. The movie garnered eight nominations , including Best Screenplay and Best Picture.

While Stone is walking back his comments regarding Barbie, some other high-profile names have been open with their criticism of the movie. Prominent political commentator Bill Maher disapproved, labeling the film overly didactic and antagonistic towards men. Furthermore, several conservative commentators have raised objections regarding the movie's production. In response to these critiques, director Greta Gerwig recognized the intense emotions stirred by these reactions. She also shared her aspiration for the film to be a welcoming experience, inviting everyone to join what she describes as "the party."