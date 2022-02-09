Disney is known for its beloved animated blockbusters, and the most recent musical hit came to us in the form of Encanto. Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s family-driven story has become super popular, with the songs dominating the billboard charts. So could Encanto go to Broadway? Here’s what Lin-Manuel Miranda thinks.

Hamilton visionary Lin-Manuel Miranda continued his relationship with Disney by writing the already iconic songs for Encanto. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has become a record-breaking success, but the entire soundtrack has been trending. As such, fans are wondering if the Broadway icon might bring the material to the stage. Miranda was recently asked about this possibility, answering honestly with:

I think it weirdly lends itself well. They don't always, you know? Like, I can't picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don't know how you'd do the ocean. My first draft of the last song in the movie, 'All of You,' was like seven minutes long. It was so late in production that they were like, 'Lin, we won't make the movie in time. You actually have to cut this down.' So I've got the Broadway finale like in the chamber.

I don’t know about you, but I’m interested. While Lin-Manuel Miranda admits that not every Disney animated movie could successfully be adapted for the stage, he thinks Encanto might have the stuff. What’s more, he’s already got a potential new finale number written if needed.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s comments to E! News comes just as he was nominated for an Academy Award for the Encanto song “Dos Oruguitas.” A number of beloved Disney classics have made their way to Broadway, including The Lion King, Frozen (which closed during the pandemic ), and Aladdin. As such, some fans are hoping to see the family Madrigal on the great white way sometime in the future.

As Lin-Manuel Miranda mentioned, he actually has a new track already in the can if Encanto ever makes its way to the stage. He originally wrote a super long and glorious finale for the movie, before being encouraged to cut it down. But if the House of Mouse decides to take the story to Broadway, smart money says the Grammy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize winning songwriter will bring that original version of “All Of You” to life. Fingers crossed.

Encanto wasn’t the only collaboration Lin-Manuel Miranda has had with Disney over the years, with some other projects including Mary Poppins Returns and composing the new Cantina song for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He also wrote the music for Moana, a movie which he’s not sure will ever be able to practically make it onto the stage. After all, how would the water and giant monsters be adapted for Broadway?