Could Fast X's Secret Villain Be The Reason Kurt Russell's Fast And Furious Character Is Still Missing?

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Fast X are ahead!

In Furious 7, Fast & Furious fans were introduced to the enigmatic Mr. Nobody, the head of the equally mysterious covert government organization known simply as the Agency. Having taken notice of what Dominic Toretto and his team pulled off during the events of Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, Nobody, played by Kurt Russell, brought our heroes into the fold to help track down terrorist Mose Jakande and the stolen God’s Eye program, and he worked with them again in The Fate of the Furious when Cipher was wreaking havoc. However, we haven’t seen Nobody in The Fast Saga since F9, and while Fast X doesn’t do much to clarify his status, I can’t help wondering if this 2023 new movie release’s secret villain is the reason why Russell’s character is still missing.

Where Things Currently Stand With Mr. Nobody

Before we get into Fast X, let’s go over where we left off with Mr. Nobody in F9. Russell chiefly reprised his character for a flashback showing how he saved Han from the car crash instigated by Deckard Shaw and faked his death so he could work for the Agency and retrieve Project Aries. Nobody also briefly seen in the present-day storyline through an emergency SOS video. He’d been transporting an incarcerated Cipher and one half of Project Aries aboard a plane, but it was attacked by Jakob Toretto and his associate Otto. The plane crashed in Montequinto, and Jakob and Otto secured both Cipher and the one half of Project Aries, but Nobody was nowhere to be found when Dom and his team arrived on the scene.

Mr. Nobody is still missing during Fast X, with Magdalene Shaw telling Dom that the only way he’ll be able to get in touch with the man is with a medium or a psychic. So with that mystery left unsolved, we instead meet Nobody daughter Tess, played by Brie Larson, as well as learn that the Agency is now being run by Alan Ritchson’s Aimes. Unfortunately, it’s revealed at the end of Fast X that Aimes has been in cahoots with Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes stretching all the way back with Fast Five, and he’s the one who shot down the aircraft carrying Roman, Ramsey, Tej and Han. The Fast X ending certainly left a lot of questions that Fast & Furious 11 will need to answer, but I have an addition one to throw into the mix: what if Aimes is the reason that Nobody remains in the wind?

How Aimes Could be Tied To Mr. Nobody’s Disappearance

To be clear, I’m not suggesting that Aimes had anything to do with Mr. Nobody’s plane crashing. Rather, I believe Nobody took advantage of a bad situation and used the crash as a smokescreen to go underground. Prior to the plane crash, what if Nobody learned that Aimes was corrupt and was slowly seizing power within the Agency? In the midst of formulating a way to deal with this, he got caught in the crash, miraculously survived and found someplace to recover. Then sometime after F9 ended, rather than resurface, he decided to stay hidden because he only knew it was a matter of time before Aimes took control of the Agency and has him eliminated. Remaining off the grid has given him time to figure out a way to deal with Aimes, and he hasn’t even shared his whereabouts with Tess in order to keep her safe.

But there’s only so long that Mr. Nobody can stay in hiding, and given the amount of chaos Dante Reyes caused in Fast X, it stands to reason Nobody would become privy to the fact that the villain and Aimes are working together. Knowing that, as well as the precarious predicament Dom and his team are in, this forces him to come back into the open and potentially accelerate any plans he had in motion to bring Aimes down. Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nobody ends up being the one who rescues Dom and his son Brian from that dam Dante rigged with explosives. Getting Roman, Tej, Ramsey and Han out of their shot-down plane would be a little more complicated, but I’m sure Nobody could figure something out.

The Final Fast & Furious Movies Need To Resolve This Plot Thread

Had Kurt Russell not wanted to appear in the Fast & Furious movies anymore, the filmmakers could have simply killed his character and been done with it, using Tess to fill the void left in his absence. Instead, his fate is still being kept a mystery, and while The Fast Saga has certainly left some plot threads dangling here and there over the years, this one is way too big to never resolve. They’re playing a long game here, and knowing what we do now about Aimes, I have to think that whenever Mr. Nobody does return, he’ll be the key to bringing down his successor at the Agency, which in turn will weaken whatever subsequent schemes Dante Reyes has lined up.

Fast & Furious 11 will be released sometime in 2025, but Vin Diesel has indicated that The Fast Saga could end with a trilogy instead, meaning Fast & Furious 12 is also on the table. As such, there’s no guarantee that we’ll see Mr. Nobody in the next movie, but either way, this is a loose end that needs to be cleared up before all is said and done. Kurt Russell’s character has too much history with Dom and the gang to never be seen again, and now that Aimes has been revealed as a sinister player in this game, I’m hoping that plays into the reason Nobody has been missing and sets the stage for his return. At the very least, Nobody needs to reenter the picture just so we can see the kind of dynamic Russell and Brie Larson would have together.

It may be a long time until we get any significant clarification on Mr. Nobody one way or the other, but while we wait for light to be shed on this mystery, read CinemaBlend’s review of Fast X and our takeaways and theories on the latest Fast & Furious movie’s mid-credits scene.