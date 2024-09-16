Could Halle Berry Play Storm Or Other Popular Characters Again? Why She's Not Holding Her Breath

Halle Berry has played many memorable roles across her lengthy career, which have made her a household name. She cracked her whip in Catwoman, channeled weather forces as Storm in the X-Men movies , and was a dog-touting gunslinger in John Wick: Chapter 3. Some may wonder whether the Oscar winner plans to revisit any of her popular roles. Well, she's not exactly holding her breath and is explaining why that's the case.

Back in 2023, the Boomerang star posted photos of herself with white hair , fans were quick to assume that she’d return as Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, she wasn’t among the list of big cameos in the Marvel movie . When asked about that, Halle Berry was honest, saying that she wasn’t asked to be in it. As for whether Berry would be willing to revisit Storm or any of her other past roles, she shared the following answer with ComicBook.com :

I stay in the present, you know, some of those things have, you know, gone by and I don't know if you can go back to things like that. So I'm kind of in the present.

I can understand her reasoning. On the one hand, it was nostalgic for fans to see Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner reprise their famous superhero roles for D&W. But, on the other hand, a role reprisal like that may not be for everyone. Even though Halle Berry felt playing Storm was “important” and once expressed interest in reprising the X-Men role if the storyline worked, it sounds like the Monster’s Ball actress wants to move on with new roles.

Her mutant role aside, there are surely other protagonists that fans would surely love to see the star play again. When it comes to the Die Another Day actress returning to the John Wick universe , she told director Chad Stahelski she’d be interested as they're thinking of doing spinoffs. As for Catwoman, Halle Berry hasn’t said anything about putting on the tight-leather costume anytime soon. Though she’d like to put a “redo” on the panned film by directing a remake that would up the stakes of the story and have the anti-hero save the world the way male superheroes do.

With all that said, the Jungle Fever alum told ComicBook that there is one role she’d like to revisit, and it’s the one she plays in her 2024 movie release , Never Let Go. The film will see the actress play a mother of twin boys, who's fighting for survival against an evil spirit. It’s possible she may get her wish, she mentioned there hare been talks regarding sequel and prequel ideas for the upcoming horror film .

While Halle Berry isn’t exactly eager to reprise Storm or others of her famous roles, I'm glad she's been able to cover new ground as a performer. Hopefully, she continues to do that as time goes on. You can see Berry in her new horror role when Never Let Go opens in theaters on September 20th. Also, those feeling nostalgic can revisit some of Berry's best movies.