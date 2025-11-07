Critics Have Seen Christy. Does Sydney Sweeney Deliver A ‘Knockout’ Punch Or Fall Victim To ‘Lifetime Movie Clichés’?
The Christy Martin biopic is in theaters now.
Sydney Sweeney seems to be everywhere these days, with several projects on the 2025 movie calendar, not to mention the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3. Some are thinking she might even ride this wave all the way to the Academy Awards with her new sports biopic Christy, which depicts the rise of boxer Christy Martin. Critics saw the movie ahead of its release, and while some think Sweeney delivers a “knockout” Oscar-worthy performance, others aren’t convinced.
Christy takes audiences through a pivotal stretch of Christy Martin’s life and career, during which she lived closeted and in an abusive marriage. Ben Foster co-stars as her coach and husband Jim Martin. Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle lauds Sydney Sweeney for giving “the knockout performance of her career,” writing:
Jocelyn Noveck of the AP also praises Sydney Sweeney’s “ferocious commitment” in the upcoming LGBTQ+ movie, giving it 2.5 stars out of 4. Christy starts out as a standard sports biopic, with Martin becoming a trailblazer for women in boxing, but the third act shifts to focus on the horrific abuse she suffered and barely survived. Noveck continues:
Matt Fowler of IGN rates it a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying he would have liked the third act to focus more on Christy Martin’s life as a survivor of abuse, rather than on Jim Martin’s “nastiness.” Sweeney’s name will likely be on awards ballots, Fowler says, writing:
Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com agrees Sydney Sweeney gives her all, as she meets both the physical and emotional challenges of her character. Ultimately, though, she can’t save the otherwise-by-the-book sports underdog story. Lemire rates the movie 2 out of 4 stars and says:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable, meanwhile, isn’t buying this performance as Oscar-worthy. Sydney Sweeney’s Southern accent comes and goes, and she can’t throw a convincing punch, Puchko says. The actor’s range doesn’t reach where Christy needs it to, but she’s not fully to blame. The critic continues:
The movie holds an overall 66% Rotten Tomatoes score, so it’s clear that there are some issues with Christy. The big question is whether or not Sydney Sweeney’s transformative performance is enough to overshadow the film’s other shortcomings.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
We don’t have to wait any longer to find out! Christy is in theaters as of Friday, November 7.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.