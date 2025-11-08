The Incredible Amount Of Weight Sydney Sweeney Dropped Between Filming Christy And The Housemaid

Sydney Sweeney has definitely been booked and busy, as she’s had several projects that have debuted as part of the 2025 movie schedule. Her latest title is Christy, the David Michôd-helmed boxing drama that sees her play trailblazing athlete Christy Martin. Sweeney’s next film is The Housemaid, a highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptation that she shot shortly after finishing her sports film. Sweeney just recently told CinemaBlend just how much weight she lost in between both productions.

While promoting Christy, Sweeney hasn’t held back from talking about how she had to transform her body in order to play the titular role. That even meant crafting a Rocky-style gym, with which she was ultimately able to gain the muscle she needed. However, Sweeney couldn’t be that buff for her Housemaid role. CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb spoke to Sweeney about that, and the actress revealed just how long she had to drop the pounds before cameras rolled on the book adaptation:

I had seven weeks in between wrapping Christy and start of production on The Housemaid, so I had to be – I had to be very strict with myself.

That’s definitely a quick turnaround, and the thought of having to make such a physical switch seems daunting to me. So I suppose the question someone may have after reading that common above pertains to just how “strict” the Euphoria star was when it came to shedding the pounds. Well, it seems she was very disciplined, as she revealed some incredible numbers:

Well, I gained 35 pounds for [Christy], and then I lost about 30 pounds. [I’m] still trying to lose that extra five [Laughs].

Losing 30 pounds in a matter of weeks is sheer dedication, and my head is spinning while thinking about just how Sydney Sweeney sought to accomplish that. Of course, she’s entitled to keeping that exact process to herself. Regardless, it’s hard for me not to imagine that Paul Feig - the director of The Housemaid – was pleased when Sweeney arrived on set after having lost weight accordingly. On the whole, what this all appears to signify is how Sweeney seems to be testing herself when it comes to the roles she chooses.

Christy and The Housemaid are definitely two very different kinds of flicks. Michôd’s film focuses on Martin’s rise within the boxing world as well as her relationship with her former husband James V. Martin, who attempted to murder her. While the Sweeney-led movie is a sports tale, it’s also an evaluation of abusive relationships and how they can affect a person. Housemaid, on the other hand, is a thriller that sees a young woman take on a job as a live-in maid with a wealthy family, only to realize they have some major secrets. Feig has been teasing the wild adaptation, even claiming that some fans will be clutching their pearls while watching it.

When it comes to the work Sydney Sweeney put in to lose weight between projects, it’s honestly a bit surreal that she was able to lose all that muscle shortly after filming Christy. Nevertheless, I definitely give her credit for not messing around and putting in the work as needed. Fans can see the culmination of Sweeney’s training by checking out the aforementioned boxing drama in theaters now. Also, check out The Housemaid when it opens in cinemas on December 25.