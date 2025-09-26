Scarlett Johansson Is Making Her Directorial Debut, And Critics Are Split Over Eleanor The Great's ‘Tonally Tricky’ Story Of Grief And Deception
June Squibb stars in new drama.
Two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson has already had an impressive career, starring in films including Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Lost in Translation, and now she’s taking her talents behind the camera. Johansson’s directorial debut Eleanor the Great hits the 2025 movie calendar on September 26, and critics are weighing in on the drama.
Eleanor the Great stars June Squibb — who opened up about what it’s like to be directed by Scarlett Johansson — as the titular Eleanor, a 94-year-old woman who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young journalism student (Erin Kellyman) at a Holocaust survivors group. Kristy Puchko of Mashable says Squibb carries the movie with a side-splittingly funny and tear-jerkingly poignant performance. The critic also praises the director’s (slightly bumpy) exploration of grief, writing:
Lindsey Bahr of the AP rates it 2.5 out of 4 stars, writing that the story becomes less about how Eleanor is processing her grief and more about her lie growing out of control. As for the director, the critic says we have yet to see what ScarJo brings to the table. In Bahr’s words:
Monica Castillo of RogerEbert.com also gives the movie 2.5 out of 4 stars. She struggles with the morality of Eleanor the Great’s story, feeling June Squibb’s character is too easily absolved of the hurt she causes through her dishonest actions. However, Scarlett Johansson’s fearlessness in tackling complex characters is promising for her future, and Squibb’s performance is memorable. Castillo continues:
For some critics, though, the main character’s deception is too despicable to get past. Nick Schager of the Daily Beast calls Scarlett Johansson’s direction “unremarkable,” and says Eleanor is a "charlatan," whose lie is akin to stolen valor. The movie makes a “strange and misguided” attempt to justify her actions in the name of grief, but not even June Squibb can pull it off. The critic writes:
Tim Grierson of AV Club gives Eleanor the Great a C-, saying the “tonally tricky” film is insultingly syrupy in its efforts to put a happy face on the trauma that it intends to memorialize. The most “aggravating” part, according to the critic, is Scarlett Johansson’s insistence that we find Eleanor endearing. Grierson continues:
The story in Eleanor the Great is complicated, to be sure, and heart-wrenching on a number of levels. While the critics agree June Squibb is fabulous, they don’t seem to agree on what this says about Scarlett Johansson as a director or if the film accomplishes what it sets out to.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you want to draw your own conclusions about the film, Eleanor the Great is in theaters now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.