Critics Have Seen The Equalizer 3, And They’ve Got Thoughts About The Finale Of Denzel Washington’s Gory Trilogy
Robert McCall is back for more vigilante justice.
Robert McCall is back for one more action-packed adventure to close out a summer of blockbusters. The Equalizer 3 will see the ex-DIA officer once again exacting his violent brand of vigilante justice — this time upon the Sicilian mafia — before potentially bringing the series to an end. Antoine Fuqua is back at the helm to complete the trilogy, which is set to hit theaters on September 1. Critics have already seen Denzel Washington’s latest project, and they’re here to share what they know about The Equalizer 3.
In addition to Denzel Washington in the leading role, The Equalizer 3 cast includes Gaia Scodellaro, David Denman, Sonia Amma, and more, while reuniting Washington with decades-long friend Dakota Fanning. Let’s see what the critics have to say, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of The Equalizer 3. Our own Eric Eisenberg rates the threequel 3 stars out of 5, saying that if you enjoyed the first two movies, you’ll probably like this one too, because it’s more of the same. He continues:
Emily Garbutt of GamesRadar also rates the movie 3 out of 5 stars, calling it an “uneven sendoff” for Robert McCall. The reunion between Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning isn’t as satisfying as it could have been, according to the critic, who writes:
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence says in terms of violence, The Equalizer 3 definitely earns its R-rating, but isn’t quite as intense as the John Wick series. Don’t worry if you’re new to the Denzel Washington franchise either, Miller says. She grades the movie a B, writing:
Fran Hoepfner of The Wrap says while the first two Equalizer films were drab, dire affairs, the third offering allows Denzel Washington to let loose a little. The movie still falls victim to some of the series’ worst instincts, including lackluster villains. However, Hoepfner continues:
For all the middling opinions, however, Chris Bumbray of JoBlo is all in for the straight-forward action thriller and considers it the perfect way to close the book on Robert McCall’s story, should this actually be the final movie. Bumbray gives The Equalizer 3 a “Great” 8 out of 10, noting that Antoine Fuqua really ups the ante in terms of gore in this one:
While it doesn’t seem like The Equalizer 3 is breaking any new ground in the vigilante action genre, any fans of Denzel Washington’s movies playing Robert McCall should be satisfied with this supposed ending to the trilogy. In fact, even those who haven’t partaken in the 2014 and 2018 blockbusters will be apparently just fine purchasing a ticket to this one when it hits theaters Friday, September 1. Be sure to also check out our 2023 movie release schedule to see what else is coming soon.
