Critics Have Seen Insidious: The Red Door, And They All Seem To Agree On Where The Series’ Fifth Installment Falls Short

The Insidious franchise has kept fans coming back for over a decade , with its twisty take on the haunted house genre . The fifth movie in the series, Insidious: The Red Door, picks a decade after the events of 2013’s Chapter 2, with Patrick Wilson reprising his role as John Lambert while also making his directorial debut. The newest addition to the franchise is in theaters now, but critics were able to screen the movie ahead of its release. While they had some positive things to say about Wilson’s turn at the helm, the critics also seemed to agree on the film’s shortcomings.

The Insidious: The Red Door cast also features the return of Ty Simpkins and Rose Byrne as Dalton and Renai Lambert, respectively. From what we know about the fifth movie , Dalton will be forced to return to the Further when demons from his past resurface when he heads off to college. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with Leigh Monson of AV Club , who grades the movie a C-, saying The Red Door retreads old iconography and fails to offer anything new to the story’s canon. The critic continues:

This would be less of an issue if The Red Door had much to offer in terms of scares, but the concept and execution are lacking. Wilson is a solid enough director in terms of provoking dramatic performances from his actors, including himself, since he has a grasp of the emotional core of this story, as trite as it is. He also adds glimmers of the franchise’s trademark humor in Sinclair Daniel’s portrayal of Dalton’s dormmate Chris, making her a welcome successor to Whannel and Angus Simpson’s oddball paranormal investigators.

Nick Schager of The Daily Beast calls the flick “a major disappointment,” made worse by its swampy visual aesthetic that looks like it was filmed “inside of a garbage disposal.” This critic also wants to see more from Patrick Wilson as a director, but in terms of The Red Door, he says skip this one:

Insidious: The Red Door grows less chilling as it gets closer to the Further, and Josh and Dalton’s climactic confrontation with unholy forces is almost stunningly limp. At least the maiden two Insidious movies tried to concoct a reason for Josh and Dalton’s hauntings; here, on the other hand, their ordeal feels threadbare and scattershot. Wilson can do this disturbed-and-haggard routine in his sleep, and his commitment to his part is commendable. It’s not enough, however, to enliven this moribund material, which strains to put its protagonists in unpredictable danger and resorts to quick-and-easy exposition to clue them into their suppressed-superpowers condition before they fall prey to pesky demons.

Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates Insidious: The Red Door 2.5 skulls out of 5, noting that while this supposed final chapter doesn’t provide a sense of finality to the Further or its ghostly inhabitants, it does offer closure to the Lambert family’s story. The critic says:

Wilson’s emphasis on family, specifically Josh and Dalton, means the denizens of the Further don’t factor as strongly into the story. Or rather, don’t expect any expansion of lore here. Familiar faces do get brought into the fold, but this is firmly the Lamberts’ story. Wilson does make this franchise entry his own in tone, style, and scares. On the latter, how Wilson toys with sound and tension-building lend unpredictable quality to the scares that render them effectual. But the reliance on Chapter Two footage and a lack of development on the mythology leaves the horror aspect of this story on the underwhelming side.

Aaron Neuwirth of We Live Entertainment gives the movie a 5 out of 10, agreeing that The Red Door provides some quality ideas, but fails to bring anything fresh to the series. It’s not all that scary, but it tries, the critic says, writing:

Insidious: The Red Door only has so much to offer for those looking for some summer thrills. It does play well enough for completists excited to see a return of this specific cast to this franchise. I suppose it is also saying something that I was compelled enough by the film being shown that didn’t involve the horror element. Regardless, this possible final chapter (never say never) isn’t sitting as a super high for the series but doesn’t go out on a limp, either. It goes just far enough.

Tom Jorgensen of IGN is more satisfied than the previous critics with the fifth and possibly final installment, rating it a “Good” 7 out of 10, even if it relies too heavily on jump scares. He says:

Even if it starts to rely too heavily on surface-level startles, Insidious: The Red Door is a satisfying conclusion to the Lambert family’s long nightmare journey into The Further. First-time director Patrick Wilson grounds The Red Door’s drama in simple stakes – a son trying to forgive his father – and the film is at its best when focusing its horror on playing out that dynamic. Though the supporting cast and college setting could’ve used more attention, The Red Door wears its heart on its sleeve and generates enough dread in the quiet moments to sustain it through the less-effective jump scares.

While the critics may not think this was one of the best horror movies of all time , they do seem to appreciate Patrick Wilson’s directorial efforts. The Rotten Tomatoes numbers align with the above assessments, with Insidious: The Red Door garnering just a 42% Fresh rating. Meanwhile, the Audience Score was more forgiving, standing at 71% on the day of release.