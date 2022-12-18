Insidious: Fear The Dark: Release Date And Other Things To Know About The Horror Sequel

Just when we thought that haunted house movies might not have anything particularly new to offer, director James Wan and writer Leigh Whannell — in an effort to break from the “torture porn” reputation Saw cursed them with — introduced Insidious in 2011. One of the best horror movies in recent memory (in my opinion), the refreshingly unique and truly frightening story of malevolent spirits somehow connected to a couple's son and his mysterious, coma-like ailment was one of the most profitable surprise hits of its time, spawning a franchise that will continue with Insidious: Fear the Dark.

With more than a decade having passed since the original’s release and four installments already in the bag, even those who may agree the Insidious movies are among the best horror movie franchises of all time might believe we have seen enough of the Further. However, when they hear all the most essential facts that we know about Insidious: Fear the Dark, it just might become one of the upcoming horror movies they anticipate the most. We shall start with when this latest nightmare begins.

Insidious: Fear The Dark Haunts Theaters In July 2023

There is a lot on the 2023 movies schedule for a horror movie fan to look forward to, from the sixth installment of the Scream franchise to David Gordon Green’s new sequel to The Exorcist, and so much more. Among those titles, the one I am personally looking forward to the most might be Insidious: Fear the Dark.

According Deadline, the sequel has been set to come out in theaters on Friday, July 7, 2023 by Screen Gems, leading a huge month for releases. July 2023 will also feature highly anticipated blockbusters like the latest of the Mission: Impossible adventures, The Marvels (Nia DaCosta’s Captain Marvel sequel), and director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. However, Insidious: Fear the Dark will not have any horror movies to compete with, unless you count the potential horrors in Christopher Nolan’s World War II era biopic, Oppenheimer.

Insidious: Fear The Dark Sees A College-Age Dalton Haunted By His Past

The last couple of installments of the Insidious franchise — while still linked to the original with Scream Queen Lin Shaye reprising her role as Elise Rainier — diverted from the story of the Lambert Family. Leigh Whannell’s directorial debut, 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3, was a prequel about a girl named Quinn Brenner (Stefanie Scott) and Insidious: The Last Key put Elise at the forefront in 2018. Well, as details from Deadline confirm, Insidious: Fear the Dark will be a direct follow-up to 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2.

It also looks like the character of Dalton Lambert will have be a bigger role this time than he did in the original, in which the unwitting astral-projectionist travelled too far into the Further, leaving his physical body in a comatose state. Insidious: Fear the Dark sees the young man attending college, where he will encounter the evil entities that tormented him and his family years before. Considering the second installment ended with him and his father, Josh, repressing their abilities to have out-of-body experiences, it appears that Dalton is in for a horrifying surprise.

Insidious: Fear The Dark Reunites Original Insidious Cast Members

Based on the plot details above, it should come as no surprise that Insidious: Fear the Dark will see members of the original Insidious cast reprising their roles. In addition to Ty Simpkins coming back as Dalton Lambert, Patrick Wilson — who would further his Scream King status by playing Ed Warren in the Conjuring Universe — is reprising the role of Josh, along with Emmy nominee Rose Byrne as his wife, Renai.

The cast also includes a few newcomers to the franchise in currently undisclosed roles. Sinclair Daniel (known best for guest appearances on TV shows like Madam Secretary and The Good Fight) will make her feature-length, theatrically released debut in the horror film alongside Peter Dager, who made his feature-length debut with 2022’s Who Invited Charlie?, following his major role on Nickelodeon’s WITS Academy. Hiam Abass — known for Steven Spielberg’s Munich, Blade Runner 2049, Hulu’s reimagining of Hellraiser, and the Succession cast — also stars.

Patrick Wilson Makes His Directorial Debut With Insidious: Fear The Dark

One member of the cast is pulling double duty by also running things from behind the camera. Also according to Deadline, the film sees Patrick Wilson making his debut as a director.

In fact, the Emmy nominee (for his breakout role as Joe Pitt on the acclaimed HBO miniseries, Angels in America) has never even helmed a short film or TV episode prior to signing on to direct a new installment of a franchise he is a veteran of. However, having worked with James Wan and other experienced horror filmmakers enough times might have given him the experience he needs to be a worthy successor to Wan, Leigh Whannell, and Insidious: The Last Key director Adam Robitel.

Franchise Creators James Wan And Leigh Whannell Produce Insidious: Fear The Dark

Speaking of Wan and Whannell, while neither are involved with Insidious: Fear the Dark as directors this time, they have signed on to the project as producers. The Upgrade and Inivisible Man director is also credited for writing the story for the sequel, while Halloween Kills and 2022’s Firestarter scribe Scott Teems handled the screenplay.

Also given producing credits are four men who have been involved with the franchise since the beginning. Jason Blum of Blumhouse fame and Oren Peli — creator of the Paranormal Activity movies franchise — are producing, along with executive producers Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider.

Principal Photography Wrapped On Insidious: Fear The Dark In August 2022

As we have previously established, the wait for Insidious: Fear the Dark will not last much longer. In fact, according to Bloody-Disgusting, the film has already been finished with principal photography since the late summer of 2022.

Director and star Patrick Wilson confirmed on his Instagram that it was “lights out on our next installment of the Insidious franchise” in August. As of now, the film remains in post-production.

I have been curious about what became of the Lamberts since the end of Insidious: Chapter 2 and I am happy that we will know soon. I am also intrigued that this new chapter is the vision of one of the franchise’s most famous stars. We will see how well Patrick Wilson delivers the scares with Insidious: Fear the Dark, soon.