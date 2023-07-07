Insidious: The Red Door Cast: Where You've Seen The Horror Movie Stars Before

These days, it has become a common trend for some of the most iconic characters from some of the best horror movies to return for another big scare, but the latest chapter of the Insidious series — a popular franchise from Blumhouse with a unique twist on the haunted house movie genre — marks a particularly special occasion.

Most of the original Insidious cast are reuniting for this creepy fifth installment for first time since Insidious: Chapter 2 came out a decade ago and with one working behind the camera, as well, this time. There are also a few newcomers to the franchise to note in the Insidious: The Red Door cast, so let’s talk about who they play and what else you may know them from in our breakdown of the new horror movie’s ensemble, below.

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Patrick Wilson (Josh Lambert)

In addition to reprising Josh Lambert — a teacher who hypnotically repressed his ability to astral project in the second film — Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson also makes his directorial debut with Insidious: The Red Door, which is fitting since this franchise was his first step to becoming a Scream King.

Playing Ed Warren in the Conjuring Universe, chasing cannibals in the horrifically violent 2015 Western, Bone Tomahawk, and flipping to “bad dad mode” for Netflix’s claustrophobic Stephen King/Joe Hill adaptation, In the Tall Grass, would later solidify his modern horror movie icon status. The upcoming 2023 movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will mark the Moonfall cast member’s latest reunion with James Wan and his latest DC movie (following 2018’s Aquaman and Zack Snyder’s Watchmen). He's not done chasing ghosts, either, with The Conjuring: Last Rites now in the works.

(Image credit: Sony)

Ty Simpkins (Dalton Lambert)

Josh’s son, and fellow repressed astral projectionist, Dalton — now studying art in college — is played, once again, by Ty Simpkins, who first played the son of a Patrick Wilson character in one of the best Kate Winslet movies, 2007’s Little Children, but first got a taste of the horror genre with an appearance in Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds at three years old.

Some of his better-known credits outside of the Insidious movies include his scene-stealing role in Iron Man 3 (which he reprised subtly in Avengers: Endgame), playing another child in danger in 2015’s Jurassic World, and his reunion with writer and director Shane Black for a small part in The Nice Guys. Simpkins more recently appeared in The Whale opposite Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser.

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Rose Byrne (Renai Lambert)

Returning to play Dalton’s mother and Josh’s former wife, Renai, is Rose Byrne, who is also known for comic book flicks — namely a couple of X-Men movies as Moira MacTaggert — and a couple of other horror movies (the realistic zombie flick 28 Weeks Later, and apocalyptic thriller Knowing). The two-time-Emmy-nominated star of FX’s Damages has much more eclectic filmography than that, however.

For instance, the Australian actor is part of the Star Wars universe (as Padmé’s handmaiden, Dormé), has proven her comedic talents in several movies (such as with the Bridesmaids cast and in Instant Family, to name a couple) and TV shows (the Apple TV+ original series, Physical, and her reunion with Neighbors’ Seth Rogen on Platonic), and continues to shine in dramatic work like the FX miniseries, Mrs. America, as feminist icon, Gloria Steinem. More recently, Byrne appeared in the holiday fantasy musical, Spirited, opposite Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds and is lending her voice to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as Leatherhead.

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Andrew Astor (Foster Lambert)

Dalton’s younger brother, Foster, is just about the best-known acting role to date for Andrew Astor, even after making his (credited) film debut as part of the original Hangover cast as Bradley Cooper’s character's son, Eli, and playing a young “Weird Al” in a 2010 short that inspired the Daniel Radcliffe-led, feature-length biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

He also played a young Spencer Reid in two episodes of Criminal Minds, which is just one example of his impressive collection of TV guest spots, which includes episodes of ER, How I Met Your Mother, and Mad Men. Save the 2019 short, Infiltration, Insidious: The Red Door is actually Astor’s first acting gig since Insidious: Chapter 2, having turned his interests toward music, which appears to be an activity that Foster has also taken up in the sequel.

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Sinclair Daniel (Chris)

Making her feature film debut in Insidious: The Red Door as Dalton’s new college friend, Chris, is Sinclair Daniel, whose first acting gig was a 28-minute short called Cannabitches in 2018, which she followed up with a six-minute short called Teresa before kicking off a streak of guest appearances on TV shows like Madam Secretary, The Good Fight, and Bull.

In 2021, Daniel appeared opposite yet another Scream King — Evil Dead movies star, Bruce Campbell — in the Hallmark holiday movie, One December Night, and, according to Deadline, she is leading the cast of Hulu’s upcoming series adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’s 2021 novel, The Other Black Girl.

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Hiam Abass (Dalton's Art Professor)

Starring as an esteemed instructor who inspires Dalton to broaden his artistic talents is Hiam Abass, who last starred in a long-awaited installment of a great horror franchise in 2022 when she appeared in David Bruckner’s Hulu exclusive reimagining of Hellraiser, having also, previously, appeared in a long-awaited sequel to one of the best sci-fi movies with 2017’s Blade Runner 2049.

The veteran actor — also known for movies like 2005’s Munich or The Nativity Story from the following year — might be better recognized by modern audiences from the acclaimed Hulu dramedy series, Ramy, as the title character’s mother, or from her role in HBO’s Succession cast as Marcia Roy.

(Image credit: FilmDistrict)

Lin Shaye (Elise Rainier)

The only actor to appear in every Insidious movie is Lin Shaye, who deservingly joined the ranks of the all-time greatest horror movie Scream Queens after playing Elise Rainier. However, her horror experience dates back to the original A Nightmare on Elm Street cast, and when she went on to star in the first Critters movie, 2006’s Snakes on a Plane, Tales from Halloween, the Ouija movies, 2020’s version of The Grudge, and the popular horror video game, The Quarry.

Some of her most notable credits outside of the horror genre include some classic Farrelly Brothers movies (namely Liar Liar, Kingpin, and There’s Something About Mary), 2021’s true crime biopic, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, and the Covid-era ensemble drama, We Are Gathered Here Today.

One of my favorite behind-the-scenes facts about 2011’s Insidious is how James Wan — who was not a father at the time — relied on Patrick Wilson’s own real-life experience as a parent as inspiration when directing the family-heavy scenes. So, to see Wilson at the helm of a sequel in which family is a more prevalent theme than ever could not be a more perfect pairing.

Journeying into the Further again can be a scary thought, but seeing the talent in the Insidious: The Red Door cast should, hopefully, make it easier.