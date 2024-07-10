Critics Have Seen Twisters And Glen Powell May Have Another Hit On His Hands
Critics aren't being quite blown away by Twisters, but fans should still be excited.
Glen Powell is such a big movie star right now that men are wondering if he’s already too big a movie star. He flew onto the A-list, and Tom Cruise's Christmas list, thanks to Top Gun: Maverick, an absolutely massive summer blockbuster in 2022, and now, two years later, he’s back with another legacy sequel that, based on the initial response from critics, could be nearly as big. It sounds like Twisters is everything you’re expecting it to be.
30 years after Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton blew us away (almost literally) in Twister, Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones lead the Twisters cast. The first film brought us massive spectacles in the form of its trademark storms, and for those who are looking for something similar from the sequel, it sounds like you won’t be disappointed. As Digital Spy journalist Ian Sandwell put it…
Twisters is the biggest role to date for Glen Powell, a formerly obscure actor who is now the lead in a major summer blockbuster. He’s quickly become a highly in-demand star and looking at the Twisters reactions, it doesn’t appear that’s going to change anytime soon. Variety's Owen Gleiberman seemed to be as taken by Powell as they were major setpieces, saying…
Summer is traditionally the time for large-scale action blockbusters. The sorts of movies that “must” be seen on a big screen to be properly appreciated. If they have a fault, it’s that the story can often take a backseat to the visuals. GamesRadar's Jamie Graham admits the plot may be little more than an excuse to generate the action, but in the end, the total package comes together…
This is not to say that every review thinks that Twisters lack of story can be easily excused by the wow factor. THR journalist David Rooney says that Twisters simply “meets the requirements” as a summer blockbuster, but ultimately feels lacking because the story and the characters are too predictable…
While it’s a bit early to tell what the general consensus on Twisters will ultimately be, the early word would seem to be that while the movie isn’t perfect, it’s got everything that it needs. Expectations for Twisters box office have been high, and that’s unlikely to change following these reactions. As IndieWire's David Ehrlich seems to indicate, people are going to come out of this one happy…
Twisters just works, and it’s hard to want more out of any movie than that.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.