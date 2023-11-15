Critics Have Seen Napoleon, See What They’re Saying About Joaquin Phoenix’s Highly Anticipated Biopic
Another historical epic from Sir Ridley Scott.
When you hear the names Joaquin Phoenix and Ridley Scott together in regards to a movie, it’s pretty safe to predict you’re in for something special, especially when that movie is an epic historical drama like Napoleon. The Academy Award-winning actor is teaming up with Scott, decades after working with the famed director on Gladiator, to play Napoleon Bonaparte, and yes, expectations are high. The film will be released in theaters on November 22 before becoming available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription, and the critics have weighed in with their opinions.
In addition to Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, Napoleon’s cast includes Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim and many other impressive names who will help tell the epic story of the rise and fall of the French emperor. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Napoleon. Mike Reyes rates the film 3.5 stars out of 5, writing that the picture is engaging and energetic, but given the epic battle scenes in the trailer, some may be surprised at how much emphasis is placed on Napoleon and Josephine’s romance. Reyes continues:
David Rooney of THR says the project is too sprawling to remain compelling, and Vanessa Kirby makes Josephine the more intriguing of the couple, as Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal doesn’t quite add up to a well-rounded portrait of one of the most driven men in history. The critic writes:
Meghan O’Keefe of Decider says the film strangely undercuts its subject at every turn. That said, while not on the same level as some of Sir Ridley Scott’s best movies, Napoleon is an intriguing experiment in storytelling, according to O’Keefe, who writes:
Nicholas Barber of BBC rates the film 4 out of 5 stars, calling it “a proper, old-fashioned historical epic,” and “awe-inspiring achievement.” While the 160-minute runtime successfully ticks off the major events of Napoleon’s life, it doesn’t delve into who the emperor is and the motivations behind his actions. In Barber’s words:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com rates the film 2 out of 4 stars, noting how much David Scarpa's script tries to pack into its runtime, and several critics wonder if the forthcoming 4-plus-hour director’s cut will resolve many of their criticisms. As it is, Tallerico says, Napoleon is merely a series of accomplished battle sequences looking for a better movie to connect them. The critic continues:
The critics have taken a fine-toothed comb to one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, but this still seems to be an epic film worth checking out. It’s garnered an early 82% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from just over 20 critics, so we’ll have to see if that changes as more folks weigh in. Napoleon will arrive in theaters for a limited run on Friday, November 22, before going to Apple TV+. Be sure to take a peek at our 2023 movie release calendar to see what other big titles are coming before the end of the year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Megan Behnke
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Megan Behnke