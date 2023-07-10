If You Think Ridley Scott’s New Napoleon Trailer With Joaquin Phoenix Looks Great, Just Wait Until You See One Epic Battle Scene

This has been an incredibly good year for film and filmmakers. James Cameron and James Mangold released new films. We are on the precipice of upcoming 2023 movies from Christopher McQuarrie, Greta Gerwig, and Christopher Nolan. And later this year, we get new movies from Denis Villenueve, Martin Scorsese, and Sir Ridley Scott! The last returns to history with Napoleon , casting Joaquin Phoenix, and we have the first full trailer above. But there’s a battle scene hinted at here that we were able to preview, and it’s pretty amazing.

Let’s start with Sir Ridley Scott. That title montage of movies he has delivered is enough to make anyone stand up and take notice. You tell me Napoleon comes from the director of Blade Runner, Alien, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, and The Martian, and I’m there opening weekend. Those are just a few of Ridley Scott’s best movies . And this trailer for Napoleon certainly looks like it has the potential to rise to the level of those cinematic masterworks.

But while CinemaBlend was covering the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas this year, Sony Pictures and Apple brought the full battle scene that is showcased at the end of this trailer. The one that takes place on a frozen lake. Only, Napoleon’s adversaries don’t realize that they are marching onto a frozen lake until it’s too late. And by that point, Napoleon has launched the cannonballs.

