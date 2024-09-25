Critics Have Seen A Different Man, And It’s Not Just Sebastian Stan’s Transformation That Has Them Buzzing About The ‘Endlessly Complex’ Thriller
Is beauty skin deep?
Sebastian Stan is a busy guy these days, as he’s set to reprise the role of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in next year’s MCU blockbuster Thunderbolts*, and he’s portraying Donald Trump in The Apprentice. Before that hits the 2024 movie calendar, however, Stan will play Edward, a man with neurofibromatosis, in A24’s A Different Man. Critics have seen the movie ahead of its wide release to theaters, and while the trailer gave us a peek at the actor’s transformation, it really is what’s underneath that has them calling both Stan and Adam Pearson’s performances “endlessly complex.”
Written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, this dark comedy sees Edward undergo surgery to become more conventionally attractive, changing his name and starting a new life. He then becomes fixated on Oswald (Adam Pearson), who also has neurofibromatosis, after he’s cast to play Edward in a stage production. In CinemaBlend’s review of A Different Man, Nick Venable rates the movie 4.5 out of 5 stars, calling the film “unwaveringly magnificent” and praising the performances of Stan and the scene-stealing Pearson. He writes:
Jacob Hall of SlashFilm says he’s never seen anything quite like A Different Man, which he calls a “pitch black oddity.” Adam Pearson’s performance is “revolutionary,” Hall says, while Sebastian Stan is astounding. The critic gives the film a 9 out of 10 and says:
Katarina Docalovich of Paste also has high praise for the movie, rating it an 8.8 out of 10. The critic describes A Different Man as “an exhilarating blend of body horror, dark comedy, sci-fi and romance,” and credits Aaron Schimberg with continuously making the audience ask questions of themselves. Docalovich continues:
Stephanie Zacharek of Time calls Sebastian Stan “terrific” in his portrayal of two different sides of Edward, while an off-the-charts Adam Pearson “swaggers through the movie like its dazzling, unofficial mayor.” The performances are absolutely worth the ticket price, even as the plot gets a bit muddled. The critic says:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo says the upcoming A24 movie delivers a strong message, with its star giving a masterclass on acting. Lussier continues:
The movie is out in limited release and has been declared Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 85%. A Different Man will see a wide release starting on Friday, October 4, and if these critics’ reactions are any indication, Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson are worth checking out.
